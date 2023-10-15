Jody Cundy speaks out after Strictly Come Dancing elimination

Jody Cundy has spoken out after his exit from Strictly Come Dancing’s latest season.

It was Paralympian Jody Cundy and pro partner Jowita Przystal who left Strictly this weekend, the third couple to be sent home.

The pair were left in the bottom two of the latest scoreboard and had to dance-off against Eddie Kadi and his pro partner Karen Hauer.

Speaking after his exit, Jody said: “You know what, when I signed up for this I thought what an earth am I signing up for and we did that first live show and I absolutely loved every second of it.

Jowita Przystal, Jody Cundy CBE, Karen Hauer, Eddie Kadi. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

“And just being able to dance and do something I’ve never done before and get completely out of my comfort zone and with this amazing person.”

Discussing Jowita, he continued: “This person’s got so much energy, every morning like 9 O’clock we’ve got, start of training and she’s like BAMMM, like this, she comes into the room like an absolute cannonball and she just doesn’t stop the whole day.

“And she doesn’t lose any faith, doesn’t lose anything, motivates me on to do more and more. So I’ve had an absolute blast.”

Jowita then shared: “I cannot even describe how proud I am of you Jody, cause from Day 1 till now, it’s enormous improvement.

“And I hope from now on, when you go out, when you hear the music, you’re not going to hide anywhere. You’re going to go on that dancefloor and you’re going to give it all.

“And I hope, one day when you look back at all of this, you will say to yourself I’m proud of myself, because that will be my biggest achievement.”

Following their exit, twelve celebs remain in the competition.

Jowita Przystal and Jody Cundy CBE have their final dance. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

They include broadcaster Krishnan Guru-Murthy, comedian & radio presenter Eddie Kadi, tennis ace Annabel Croft and The One Show host Angela Scanlon.

Also on the line up are star of stage and screen Nigel Harman, Emmerdale and Waterloo Road star Adam Thomas, actor Bobby Brazier and musical theatre star Layton Williams.

Finishing this season’s cast are journalist and broadcaster Angela Rippon, TV presenter Zara McDermott, Coronation Street star Ellie Leach and actress Amanda Abbington.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One.

You can watch the series online via the BBC iPlayer.