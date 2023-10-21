Strictly Come Dancing 2023: Watch all of week five's performances

Here are all of the dances from this week’s Strictly Come Dancing 2023 live show for you to watch.

This Saturday night saw the twelve couples performing live in the fifth week.

With an opportunity to secure a spot at next week’s Halloween Special on the line, the celebrities were determined to pull out all the stops to impress not only the judges but also the viewers at home.

Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke respectively.

Annabel and Johannes

Dance: Charleston

Song: Ladies Night by Kool & The Gang – Stream/Download

Judges’ scores: 27 (5, 7, 7, 8)

Nigel and Katya

Dance: Foxtrot

Song: I Just Want To Make Love To You by Etta James – Stream/Download

Judges’ scores: 29 (7, 7, 7, 8)

Eddie and Karen

Dance: Samba

Song: Calm Down by Rema ft. Selena Gomez – Stream/Download

Judges’ scores: 24 (5, 6, 6, 7)

Krishnan and Lauren

Dance: Quickstep

Song: The Lady Is A Tramp by Frank Sinatra – Stream/Download

Judges’ scores: 30 (6, 8, 8, 8)

Angela S and Carlos

Dance: American Smooth

Song: Cherish by Madonna – Stream/Download

Judges’ scores: 28 (6, 7, 7, 8)

Ellie and Vito

Dance: Paso Doble

Song: Insomnia by Faithless – Stream/Download

Judges’ scores: 37 (9, 10, 9, 9)

Layton and Nikita

Dance: Salsa

Song: Quimbara by Johnny Pacheco and Celia Cruz – Stream/Download

Judges’ scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 10 )

Bobby and Dianne

Dance: Viennese Waltz

Song: golden hour by JVKE – Stream/Download

Judges’ scores: 32 (7, 8, 8, 9)

Adam and Luba

Dance: Couple’s Choice

Song: Backstreet Boys Medley by Backstreet Boys – Stream/Download

Judges’ scores: 32 (7, 8, 8, 9)

Zara and Graziano

Dance: American Smooth

Song: Can’t Fight The Moonlight by LeAnn Rimes – Stream/Download

Judges’ scores: 28 (7, 7, 7, 7)

Angela R and Kai

Dance: Argentine Tango

Song: Tanguera by Sexteto Mayor – Stream/Download

Judges’ scores: 34 (8, 9, 8, 9)

Amanda and Giovanni

Dance: Cha Cha

Song: Canned Heat by Jamiroquai – Stream/Download

Judges’ scores: X (X, X, X, X)

Due to illness, Amanda did not perform this weekend.

The judges’ marks from this week will now be added to the latest viewer votes to determine the bottom two couples who will have to perform again in Sunday’s dance off.

There they will have to perform their routine again before the judges decide who to save and who will be eliminated ahead of next weekend’s Halloween special.

Remember, Strictly is back Sunday night on BBC One from 7:15PM.