Strictly Come Dancing 2023: Watch all of week five's performances

Here are all of the dances from this week’s Strictly Come Dancing 2023 live show for you to watch.
This Saturday night saw the twelve couples performing live in the fifth week.
With an opportunity to secure a spot at next week’s Halloween Special on the line, the celebrities were determined to pull out all the stops to impress not only the judges but also the viewers at home.
Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke respectively.
Annabel and Johannes
Dance: Charleston
Song: Ladies Night by Kool & The Gang – Stream/Download
Judges’ scores: 27 (5, 7, 7, 8)
Nigel and Katya
Dance: Foxtrot
Song: I Just Want To Make Love To You by Etta James – Stream/Download
Judges’ scores: 29 (7, 7, 7, 8)
Eddie and Karen
Dance: Samba
Song: Calm Down by Rema ft. Selena Gomez – Stream/Download
Judges’ scores: 24 (5, 6, 6, 7)
Krishnan and Lauren
Dance: Quickstep
Song: The Lady Is A Tramp by Frank Sinatra – Stream/Download
Judges’ scores: 30 (6, 8, 8, 8)
Angela S and Carlos
Dance: American Smooth
Song: Cherish by Madonna – Stream/Download
Judges’ scores: 28 (6, 7, 7, 8)
Ellie and Vito
Dance: Paso Doble
Song: Insomnia by Faithless – Stream/Download
Judges’ scores: 37 (9, 10, 9, 9)
Layton and Nikita
Dance: Salsa
Song: Quimbara by Johnny Pacheco and Celia Cruz – Stream/Download
Judges’ scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 10 )
Bobby and Dianne
Dance: Viennese Waltz
Song: golden hour by JVKE – Stream/Download
Judges’ scores: 32 (7, 8, 8, 9)
Adam and Luba
Dance: Couple’s Choice
Song: Backstreet Boys Medley by Backstreet Boys – Stream/Download
Judges’ scores: 32 (7, 8, 8, 9)
Zara and Graziano
Dance: American Smooth
Song: Can’t Fight The Moonlight by LeAnn Rimes – Stream/Download
Judges’ scores: 28 (7, 7, 7, 7)
Angela R and Kai
Dance: Argentine Tango
Song: Tanguera by Sexteto Mayor – Stream/Download
Judges’ scores: 34 (8, 9, 8, 9)
Amanda and Giovanni
Dance: Cha Cha
Song: Canned Heat by Jamiroquai – Stream/Download
Judges’ scores: X (X, X, X, X)
Due to illness, Amanda did not perform this weekend.
The judges’ marks from this week will now be added to the latest viewer votes to determine the bottom two couples who will have to perform again in Sunday’s dance off.
There they will have to perform their routine again before the judges decide who to save and who will be eliminated ahead of next weekend’s Halloween special.
Remember, Strictly is back Sunday night on BBC One from 7:15PM.