Who left Strictly Come Dancing tonight 'leaked' ahead of results show

The identity of this week’s eliminated contestant from Strictly Come Dancing appears to have been prematurely revealed online AGAIN.

The latest live show of Strictly Come Dancing, which was broadcast on BBC One on Saturday, was followed by the results episode on Sunday.

However, the individual who left the competition has been reportedly leaked on social media, despite efforts to prevent such leaks.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 celebrities in week five

Strictly’s Sunday episode is pre-recorded and the results have often been made public before they are aired on television.

Reacting to the apparent Strictly spoiler online, one person posted on social media: “Shocked, the person who left could dance better than the one saved”

Another posted: “Thought it was going to be those two no surprise.”

And a third added: “First year I can remember when the bottom 2 has consistently been those who deserved to be there. No shocks this series yet.”

Confirmation of the rumoured result will only be available when it is officially broadcast on BBC One at 7:15 PM this evening.

Alongside the dance-off, tonight’s episode will feature a Fosse-inspired routine by the professional dancers and a musical performance by Bastille.

In this week’s Strictly Come Dancing episode, Layton Williams continued his remarkable performance by once again seizing the top spot on the leaderboard, amassing a series-best of 39 points. He only dropped one point, demonstrating an electrifying salsa routine alongside his professional partner, Nikita.

Adding a dramatic flair to the evening, Ellie and Vito delivered an enchanting Paso Doble set to Faithless’s Insomnia. This performance garnered 37 points and was notably lauded by judge Motsi, who declared it her favourite routine of the entire series so far

However, at the other end of the spectrum, Eddie Kadi found himself in a precarious position once more. His Samba routine received a total of 24 marks, while Annabel Croft’s Charleston earned her 27 points from the judging panel.

The judges’ scores will be combined with viewer votes to determine the two celebrities who will have to dance again, and the final decision will rest with head judge Shirley Ballas in the event of a tie.

To discover the latest elimination results on Strictly, tune in to the results show on Sunday, 22 October, at 7:15 PM on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.