'A tragedy!' Big Brother fans react to first nomination results

Big Brother fans have been left fuming over this week’s first nomination results.

Tonight it was revealed who was up for the first Big Brother eviction on Friday with two housemates facing the axe.

Farida and Kerry will face the public vote with one of the pair leaving the house tomorrow night.

But many BBUK viewers aren’t happy with the outcome, wanting more from the warring duo who have been constantly clashing over the past week.

Reacting to the results, one fan posted on X/Twitter: “Honestly it’ll be an absolute TRAGEDY if we lose either of them tomorrow.

“Big Brother has been BUILT on middle aged women like Farida and Kerry to bring something that the “boring image protecting 18–30’s crowd” never will.. we NEED to see their feud reach boiling point”

Another agreed: “We CANNOT lose Farida or Kerry tomorrow😭 they have potential to join the ranks of the iconic head-to-head female feuds that are must watch television”

“This can’t be true, I can’t imagine the house without Farida or Kerry in it,” added a third while another user wrote: “I have to admit if it’s Kerry vs Farida in tomorrow’s eviction that will be TRAGIC. We’ve begged for housemates like them on Big Brother for years and I need to see their clashing continue”

And another fan complained: “I forgot the thing I hate about this show; the fact that boring people like Tom and Matty will breeze through to the final week, while iconic housemates like Farida and Kerry will leave early.”

Unfortunately for viewers, one of Farida or Kerry will be given the boot on Friday evening.

The vote is now open with fans asked to vote to evict the housemate they want to leave the house.

Big Brother airs Sunday – Friday nights at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX, with AJ Odudu and Will Best hosting Friday’s live eviction show.