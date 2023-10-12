Big Brother spoilers: Farida and Kerry continue to clash

Farida and Kerry continue to clash in tonight’s Big Brother highlights.

This evening’s episode continues with the shopping task with the Big Brother house having been transformed into Big Bros Ltd..

Jordan, the designated fire warden, demonstrates his unwavering dedication to the safety of his fellow housemates by sleeping in his uniform, poised for a fire alarm.

Jordan’s vigilance was tested on his birthday, telling Big Brother: “We’re waiting on the fire alarm. I was awake all night waiting for that. The safety of my housemates is paramount to me.”

Just as he speaks, the fire alarm rings out, and all housemates swiftly gather in the garden following the evacuation procedure.

Throughout the day, the housemates energetically participate in various tasks, from counting change to licking and sealing envelopes.

As an unexpected twist, a power cut plunges the Big Bros Ltd into darkness, requiring three housemates to tackle an electricity-themed task.

The question remains: have the housemates collectively performed well enough to secure a pass for the first shopping task?

Meanwhile, Farida and Kerry continue to clash.

Their disagreements are no secret to Big Brother, as they express their differing opinions regarding Kerry’s promotion in the shopping task.

Speaking in the diary room, Farida says: “She might be proud that she’s been promoted because she’s even higher than the middle management and that title will make her feel extremely honoured. However, I hope it’s full of tasks as in counting rather than working her mouth but working her mindset, her brain, her hands.”

Later, Farida and Kerry engage in a discussion about cosmetic procedures with Olivia.

Farida pointedly gestures toward Kerry, remarking “Our generation never did it. We weren’t aware.”

Kerry reacts to Jenkin, “I’ve never felt so old. Our generation?”

Big Brother 2023 airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.