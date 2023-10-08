Nikita Kanda speaks out after tearful Strictly Come Dancing exit

Nikita Kanda has spoken out following an emotional exit from this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

It was the radio presenter Nikita and pro partner Gorka Márquez who left Strictly this weekend, the second couple to be sent home.

Speaking after her departure, Nikita admitted: “I don’t want to leave yet, I feel like I’ve let him down. I’ve had the best time and I love all my Strictly family, I’m going to miss you all”

Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima, Nikita Kanda and Gorka Marquez in the dance off. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

She added: “This has been a dream come true, I’m so grateful. I’ve got to say the biggest thank you to Gorka, he has been the biggest support and I’ve had the best time ever.”

Gorka was then asked by Tess about Nikita overcoming her nerves and how proud he is of her, he said: “I am beyond proud of her, for someone that doesn’t have any dance experience or performance experience to come on this show and dance in front of millions of people – for three weeks, I think it’s incredible.

“You should be very proud of yourself, you have never let me down and I am very proud of you. This show is going to teach you so many things about yourself that you can take with you and I take incredible memories. I’ve never laughed so much in three weeks than I did with you!”

Following their exit, thirteen celebs remain in the competition.

Celebrities remaining on the Strictly Come Dancing line up include presenter Zara McDermott, Waterloo Road actor Adam Thomas, journalist Angela Rippon and The One Show presenter Angela Scanlon.

Joining them are Sherlock and Mr Selfridge actress Amanda Abbington, newsreader Krishnan Guru-Murthy, athlete Jody Cundy, radio host Eddie Kadi and theatre performer Layton Williams.

Completing this season’s cast are TV and theatre star Nigel Harman, EastEnders actor Bobby Brazier, Corrie star Ellie Leach and tennis ace Annabel Croft.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 airs on BBC One.

You can catch up on episodes online via BBC iPlayer.