Strictly Come Dancing 2023 leaderboard! Week 4's scores and results

Here are all the rankings and Strictly Come Dancing 2023 results from the scoreboard of Week 4.

Tonight saw the remaining couples performing live for the fourth time this series.

And following last week’s emotional exit, no one wanted to be in the dance off in the results show.

As always, the judges marked all of the performances out of 40 and at the end of the night we saw lows of 20 and highs of 39.

On top was Layton Williams with 37 marks for his Cha Cha Cha, scoring a 10 from Motsi to achieve the best marks of the series so far.

At the other end, and Eddie Kadi and Jody Cundy were in the bottom two after their American Smooth and Salsa respectively.

As always, the judges’ scores from tonight’s performances will be combined to identify the two couples at risk, along with the results of the second public vote.

These two celebrity pairs will face another dance-off in tomorrow’s results show at 7:15 PM on BBC One, leading to the elimination of one couple.

The ultimate decision on who departs Strictly will rest with the judges, with head judge Shirley holding the pivotal casting vote.

The results show commences with a captivating love tale performed by professional dancers, and the immensely talented Beverley Knight graces the ballroom with her sensational performance.

Recap the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard from this weekend (14 October) below…

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 scoreboard and scores – Week 4

Celebrity Dance Scores Craig Motsi Shirley Anton Total Layton Williams Cha Cha 9 10 9 9 37 Nigel Harman Salsa 8 9 8 8 33 Adam Thomas Waltz 8 8 8 8 32 Amanda Abbington Foxtrot 7 8 8 8 31 Angela R ippon Rumba 8 7 8 8 31 Bobby Brazier Tango 7 7 8 8 30 Annabel Croft Jive 7 7 7 8 29 Ellie Leach Samba 7 7 7 7 28 Krishnan Guru Murphy Paso Doble 6 7 7 8 28 Angela S canlon Viennese Walt 7 7 7 7 28 Zara McDermott Viennese Waltz 7 7 7 7 28 Eddie Kadi American Smooth 4 7 6 7 24 Jody Cundy Salsa 3 5 5 6 19

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One on Saturday and Sunday nights.