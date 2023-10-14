Strictly Come Dancing 2023: Watch all of week four's performances

Here are all of the dances from this week’s Strictly Come Dancing 2023 live show for you to watch.
This Saturday night saw the remaining thirteen couples performing live for the fourth time this series.
Here are all the performances plus the scores from the panel of Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke respectively.
Ellie and Vito
Dance: Samba
Song: Copacabana by Barry Manilow
Judges’ scores: 28 (7, 7, 7, 7)
Adam and Luba
Dance: Waltz
Song: I Wonder Why by Curtis Stigers
Judges’ scores: 32 (8, 8, 8, 8)
Jody and Jowita
Dance: Salsa
Song: Samba de Janeiro by Bellini
Judges’ scores: 19 (3, 5, 5, 6)
Amanda and Giovanni
Dance: Foxtrot
Song: Everywhere by Fleetwood Mac
Judges’ scores: 31 (7, 8, 8, 8)
Krishnan and Lauren
Dance: Paso Doble
Song: By The Way by Red Hot Chili Peppers
Judges’ scores: 28 (6, 7, 7, 8)
Zara and Graziano
Dance: Viennese Waltz
Song: You Don’t Have To Say You Love Me by Brenda Lee
Judges’ scores: 28 (7, 7, 7, 7)
Annabel and Johannes
Dance: Jive
Song: Feel It Still by Portugal. The Man
Judges’ scores: 29 (7, 7, 7, 8)
Eddie and Karen
Dance: American Smooth
Song: Sex Bomb by Tom Jones
Judges’ scores: 24 (4, 7, 6, 7)
Layton and Nikita
Dance: Cha Cha
Song: Million Dollar Bill by Whitney Houston
Judges’ scores: 37 (9, 10, 9, 9)
Nigel and Katya
Dance: Salsa
Song: Suavemente by Elvis Crespo
Judges’ scores: 33 (8, 9, 8, 8)
Angela S and Carlos
Dance: Viennese Waltz
Song: You Are The Reason by Calum Scott & Leona Lewis
Judges’ scores: 28 (7, 7, 7, 7)
Angela R and Kai
Dance: Rumba
Song: Rise Like A Phoenix by Conchita Wurst
Judges’ scores: 31 (8, 7, 8, 8)
Bobby and Dianne
Dance: Tango
Song: Fashion by David Bowie
Judges’ scores: 30 (7, 7, 8, 8)
The judges’ scores from Saturday’s performances will be tallied alongside the outcomes of the most recent viewer vote, revealing the two couples at risk of facing the dance-off.
These two celebrity pairs will have to showcase their dance skills once more during tomorrow night’s Sunday results show, with one of them facing elimination.
Don’t forget to tune in to Strictly on Sunday night, airing on BBC One at 7:15 PM. Alongside the results, there will be a new group routine from the professionals and Beverley Knight.