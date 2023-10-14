Strictly Come Dancing 2023: Watch all of week four's performances

Here are all of the dances from this week’s Strictly Come Dancing 2023 live show for you to watch.

This Saturday night saw the remaining thirteen couples performing live for the fourth time this series.

Here are all the performances plus the scores from the panel of Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke respectively.

Ellie and Vito

Dance: Samba

Song: Copacabana by Barry Manilow

Judges’ scores: 28 (7, 7, 7, 7)

Adam and Luba

Dance: Waltz

Song: I Wonder Why by Curtis Stigers

Judges’ scores: 32 (8, 8, 8, 8)

Jody and Jowita

Dance: Salsa

Song: Samba de Janeiro by Bellini

Judges’ scores: 19 (3, 5, 5, 6)

Amanda and Giovanni

Dance: Foxtrot

Song: Everywhere by Fleetwood Mac

Judges’ scores: 31 (7, 8, 8, 8)

Krishnan and Lauren

Dance: Paso Doble

Song: By The Way by Red Hot Chili Peppers

Judges’ scores: 28 (6, 7, 7, 8)

Zara and Graziano

Dance: Viennese Waltz

Song: You Don’t Have To Say You Love Me by Brenda Lee

Judges’ scores: 28 (7, 7, 7, 7)

Annabel and Johannes

Dance: Jive

Song: Feel It Still by Portugal. The Man

Judges’ scores: 29 (7, 7, 7, 8)

Eddie and Karen

Dance: American Smooth

Song: Sex Bomb by Tom Jones

Judges’ scores: 24 (4, 7, 6, 7)

Layton and Nikita

Dance: Cha Cha

Song: Million Dollar Bill by Whitney Houston

Judges’ scores: 37 (9, 10, 9, 9)

Nigel and Katya

Dance: Salsa

Song: Suavemente by Elvis Crespo

Judges’ scores: 33 (8, 9, 8, 8)

Angela S and Carlos

Dance: Viennese Waltz

Song: You Are The Reason by Calum Scott & Leona Lewis

Judges’ scores: 28 (7, 7, 7, 7)

Angela R and Kai

Dance: Rumba

Song: Rise Like A Phoenix by Conchita Wurst

Judges’ scores: 31 (8, 7, 8, 8)

Bobby and Dianne

Dance: Tango

Song: Fashion by David Bowie

Judges’ scores: 30 (7, 7, 8, 8)

The judges’ scores from Saturday’s performances will be tallied alongside the outcomes of the most recent viewer vote, revealing the two couples at risk of facing the dance-off.

These two celebrity pairs will have to showcase their dance skills once more during tomorrow night’s Sunday results show, with one of them facing elimination.

Don’t forget to tune in to Strictly on Sunday night, airing on BBC One at 7:15 PM. Alongside the results, there will be a new group routine from the professionals and Beverley Knight.