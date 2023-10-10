It’s Strictly Come Dancing’s 2022 fourth round of live shows this evening – here are all the dances and songs.

Last weekend was Movie week and the second results show of the series saw Nikita Kanda and Gorka Márquez leave the competition after the dance off with Zara McDermott.

This weekend marks the departure of a third celebrity from the dance floor. But before the next dance-off, the remaining celebrities and professionals have a final opportunity to leave a lasting impression on both the judging panel and viewers at home.

Motsi Mabuse; Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

All the celebrities will be taking on a brand new dance routine, and you can discover which dances they’ll be performing along with the accompanying songs below!

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 songs and dances – Week 4

Adam and Luba

Waltz to I Wonder Why by Curtis Stigers

Amanda and Giovanni

Foxtrot to Everywhere by Fleetwood Mac

Annabel and Johannes

Jive to Feel It Still by Portugal. The Man

Angela R and Kai

Rumba to Rise Like A Phoenix by Conchita Wurst

Angela S and Carlos

Viennese Waltz to You Are The Reason by Calum Scott & Leona Lewis

Bobby and Dianne

Tango to Fashion by David Bowie

Eddie and Karen

American Smooth to Sex Bomb by Tom Jones

Ellie and Vito

Samba to Copacabana by Barry Manilow

Jody and Jowita

Salsa to Samba de Janeiro by Bellini

Krishnan and Lauren

Paso Doble to By The Way by Red Hot Chili Peppers

Layton and Nikita

Cha Cha to Million Dollar Bill by Whitney Houston

Nigel and Katya

Salsa to Suavemente by Elvis Crespo

Zara and Graziano

Viennese Waltz to You Don’t Have To Say You Love Me by Brenda Lee

Strictly Come Dancing returns to TV tonight on Saturday, 14 October at 6:30PM on BBC One.

And the results show is on Sunday at 7:15PM on BBC One as another celebrity is sent home.

Plus, Beverley Knight will perform in the Strictly Ballroom and the professionals will showcase a brand new group routine.