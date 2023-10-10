It’s Strictly Come Dancing’s 2022 fourth round of live shows this evening – here are all the dances and songs.
Last weekend was Movie week and the second results show of the series saw Nikita Kanda and Gorka Márquez leave the competition after the dance off with Zara McDermott.
This weekend marks the departure of a third celebrity from the dance floor. But before the next dance-off, the remaining celebrities and professionals have a final opportunity to leave a lasting impression on both the judging panel and viewers at home.
All the celebrities will be taking on a brand new dance routine, and you can discover which dances they’ll be performing along with the accompanying songs below!
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 songs and dances – Week 4
Adam and Luba
Waltz to I Wonder Why by Curtis Stigers
Amanda and Giovanni
Foxtrot to Everywhere by Fleetwood Mac
Annabel and Johannes
Jive to Feel It Still by Portugal. The Man
Angela R and Kai
Rumba to Rise Like A Phoenix by Conchita Wurst
Angela S and Carlos
Viennese Waltz to You Are The Reason by Calum Scott & Leona Lewis
Bobby and Dianne
Tango to Fashion by David Bowie
Eddie and Karen
American Smooth to Sex Bomb by Tom Jones
Ellie and Vito
Samba to Copacabana by Barry Manilow
Jody and Jowita
Salsa to Samba de Janeiro by Bellini
Krishnan and Lauren
Paso Doble to By The Way by Red Hot Chili Peppers
Layton and Nikita
Cha Cha to Million Dollar Bill by Whitney Houston
Nigel and Katya
Salsa to Suavemente by Elvis Crespo
Zara and Graziano
Viennese Waltz to You Don’t Have To Say You Love Me by Brenda Lee
Strictly Come Dancing returns to TV tonight on Saturday, 14 October at 6:30PM on BBC One.
And the results show is on Sunday at 7:15PM on BBC One as another celebrity is sent home.
Plus, Beverley Knight will perform in the Strictly Ballroom and the professionals will showcase a brand new group routine.