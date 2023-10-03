Madison Beer to perform on Strictly Come Dancing this weekend

Madison Beer is to perform on this weekend’s Strictly Come Dancing results show.

Madison Beer has been confirmed as the latest guest act on Sunday’s Strictly results.

She will be performing a song from her new album Silence Between Songs in the ballroom.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 stars in the second live show

This weekend’s movie themed special will also see group routines to a medley of Disney songs and a Barbie-themed performance.

Strictly Come Dancing is back on BBC One this Saturday and Sunday, hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman as the battle in the ballroom intensifies.

Pairings confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing line up include Nigel Harman & Katya Jones, Krishnan Guru Murphy & Lauren Oakley, Layton Williams & Nikita Kuzmin, Ellie Leach & Vito Coppola and Eddie Kadi & Karen Hauer.

They’re joined by Amanda Abbington & Giovanni Pernice, Bobby Brazier & Dianne Buswell, Jody Cundy & Jowita Przytal, Nikita Kanda & Gorka Marquez and Zara McDermott & Grazio Di Prima.

Finishing the 2023 line up are Angela Scanlon & Carlos Gu, Adam Thomas & Luba Mushtuk, Annabel Croft & Johannes Radebe, Les Dennis & Nancy Xu and Angela Rippon & Kai Widdrington.

In each show the celebrity and professionals take to the dancefloor wanting to excite the judges and fans at home.

Every performance will be marked by the panel of Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke before viewers can vote.

On the results show the bottom two couples will each dance again before one is eliminated.

Last weekend saw Les & Nancy become the first couple to depart after the dance-off.

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturday, 7 October at 6:20PM and Sunday, 8 October at 7:15PM.