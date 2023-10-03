Comedian Lou Sanders joins Dancing On Ice line up for new series

Lou Sanders is the latest name confirmed for next year’s Dancing On Ice.

Lou Sanders is a comedian and writer with appearances on shows including Taskmaster, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, QI and Would I Lie To You

Revealing the news exclusively to Nihal Arthanayake on Radio Five Live today, Lou said: “I’m nervous about cracking my head open, or just bashing the old head.”

Dancing on Ice: SR15 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo. ©ITV Plc

She added: “I can’t afford to lose any more brain cells. I’m also worried about my partner picking me up, he’s going to have to be very strong and very brave.”

Lou is the eighth celebrity to be confirmed for the line up, joining the previously announced World Champion Boxer Ricky Hatton MBE, actress Claire Sweeney, actress and singer Hannah Spearritt, West End star Amber Davies and Olympic Champion and presenter Greg Rutherford MBE.

Earlier today both TV Personality Miles Nazaire and Gogglebox star Stephen Lustig-Webb were announced for the line up.

Stephen said: “The last time I was on the ice I think I was 14 (years old) so almost 40 years ago. I have been back on the ice since just for a quick spin around, I didn’t fall over so that was a good thing!”

He added: I’ve got a new appreciation for skating. I can see how truly difficult it is. From the comfort of my sofa I was probably a little too judgy, I didn’t realise how hard it is!”

Dancing On Ice airs on ITV1 and ITVX with the new series launching in 2024. The show typically airs on Sunday nights from January.

Twelve renowned figures are gearing up to embrace the ultimate challenge as they grace the ice each week, delivering live performances with the aim of leaving both the panel of judges and viewers at home in awe.

With the arrival of a sparkling new season, this unparalleled ice extravaganza promises an abundance of glitz, glamour, and show-stopping performances. Celebrities will demonstrate their unwavering courage as they venture into the perilous world of ice skating. Who will claim the coveted trophy at the series’ conclusion?