Here are all the marks and results from the leaderboard of Strictly Come Dancing 2023 – Week 2.

Tonight saw the couples performing live for the second time this year after their debut performances last week. As usual, there was no elimination on the first weekend but the judges still scored all the performances.

In this evening’s show, the judges once again marked all of the second routines out of 40 and those scores were added to last week’s to give highs of 65 and lows of 31.

After the celebrity and pro couples had performed twice, Layton Williams was on top with a total of 65 points, inching ahead of Amanda Abbington on 61 points.

At the other end, bottom was Les Dennis with just 31 points from his two dances after a Salsa, with Nikita Kanda and Jody Cundy also in the danger zone.

The public will now have their chance to vote to help determine who is voted off Strictly in the first results. Viewer votes will be combined with the below scores to determine the bottom two.

The lowest ranked celebrities will have to dance again for judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas who will decide who to save. In the event of a tie, head judge Shirley will having the casting vote.

Here’s a recap of how this week’s Strictly scores look…

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 scoreboard and marks – Week 2

Celebrity Dance Scores Craig Motsi Shirley Anton Week 1 Total Layton Williams Quickstep 9 9 9 9 29 65 Amanda Abbington Salsa 8 8 8 8 29 61 Ellie Leach Foxtrot 8 8 7 8 29 60 Angela R ippon Foxtrot 8 8 7 8 28 59 Nigel Harman Viennese Waltz 7 7 6 7 32 59 Bobby Brazier Charleston 7 7 7 8 29 58 Angela S canlon Quickstep 7 7 7 8 23 52 Annabel Croft Cha Cha 4 6 6 6 28 50 Eddie Kadi Cha Cha 3 6 5 7 22 43 Krishnan Guru Murphy Foxtrot 4 5 5 6 22 42 Adam Thomas Tango 5 6 5 7 19 42 Zara McDermott Quickstep 6 6 5 6 19 42 Jody Cundy Quickstep 3 4 4 5 21 37 Nikita Kanda Charleston 3 5 5 5 18 36 Les Dennis Samba 2 4 4 5 16 31

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Sunday night at 7:15PM on BBC One.

The 15 couples will find out the result of the first public vote, and the two overall lowest scoring couples will go head-to-head in the first dance-off of the series. Plus, singer-songwriter Jorja Smith will also be performing in the Ballroom.