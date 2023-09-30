Strictly Come Dancing 2023: Watch all of week two's performances

Here are all of the dances from this week’s Strictly Come Dancing 2023 second live for you to watch.

This Saturday night saw the 15 couples performing live for as they competed to avoid the first elimination.

Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke respectively.

This week’s Strictly Come Dancing performances (30 September)

Bobby and Dianne

Dance: Charleston

Song: Do Your Thing by Basement Jaxx

Judges’ scores: 29 (7, 7, 7, 8)

Annabel and Johannes

Dance: Quickstep

Song: Walking On Sunshine by Katrina & The Waves

Judges’ scores: 22 (4, 6, 6, 6)

Jody and Jowita

Dance: Paso Doble

Song: Thunderstruck by AC/DC

Judges’ scores: 16 (3, 4, 4, 5)

Ellie and Vito

Dance: Foxtrot

Song: Perfect Fairground by Attraction

Judges’ scores: 31 (8, 8 , 7, 8)

Nigel and Katya

Dance: Viennese Waltz

Song: Until I Found You by Stephen Sanchez

Judges’ scores: 27 (7, 7, 6, 7)

Nikita and Gorka

Dance: Charleston

Song: Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It) by Beyoncé

Judges’ scores: 18 (3, 5, 5, 5)

Les and Nancy

Dance: Samba

Song: Rock The Boat by Hues Corporation

Judges’ scores: 15 (2, 4, 4, 5)

Les and Nancy. Credit: BBC

Adam and Luba

Dance: Tango

Song: Somebody Told Me by Måneskin

Judges’ scores: 23 (5, 6, 5, 7)

Amanda and Giovanni

Dance: Salsa

Song: Oye by Gloria Estefan

Judges’ scores: 32 (8, 8, 8, 8)

Krishnan and Lauren

Dance: Foxtrot

Song: Love Really Hurts Without You by Billy Ocean

Judges’ scores: 20 (4, 5, 5, 6)

Eddie and Karen

Dance: Cha Cha Cha

Song: Rie y Llora by Celia Cruz

Judges’ scores: 21 (3, 6, 5, 7)

Zara and Graziano

Dance: Quickstep

Song: Anyone For You (Tiger Lily) by George Ezra

Judges’ scores: 23 (6, 6, 5, 6)

Angela S and Carlos

Dance: Jive

Song: Trouble by Shampoo

Judges’ scores: 29 (7, 7, 7, 8)

Angela R and Kai

Dance: Foxtrot

Song: You Make Me Feel So Young by Frank Sinatra

Judges’ scores: 31 (8, 8, 7, 8)

Layton and Nikita

Dance: Quickstep

Song: Puttin’ On The Ritz by Gregory Porter

Judges’ scores: 36 (9, 9, 9, 9)

The judges’ score from this weekend’s live show will now be added to last Saturday’s scores and combined with the results from the first public vote.

The two celebrity and pro couples in the bottom two of the overall leaderboard have to dance again in tomorrow night’s first results show of the series.

Remember, Strictly is back Sunday night on BBC One from 7:15PM.