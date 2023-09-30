tellymix
Strictly Come Dancing 2023: Watch all of week two's performances

Published by Josh Darvill
Krishnan and Lauren
Krishnan and Lauren. Credit: BBC
Here are all of the dances from this week’s Strictly Come Dancing 2023 second live for you to watch.

This Saturday night saw the 15 couples performing live for as they competed to avoid the first elimination.

Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke respectively.

This week’s Strictly Come Dancing performances (30 September)

Bobby and Dianne

Dance: Charleston
Song: Do Your Thing by Basement Jaxx
Judges’ scores: 29 (7, 7, 7, 8)

 

Annabel and Johannes

Dance: Quickstep
Song: Walking On Sunshine by Katrina & The Waves
Judges’ scores: 22 (4, 6, 6, 6)

 

Jody and Jowita

Dance: Paso Doble
Song: Thunderstruck by AC/DC
Judges’ scores: 16 (3, 4, 4, 5)

 

Ellie and Vito

Dance: Foxtrot
Song: Perfect Fairground by Attraction
Judges’ scores: 31 (8, 8 , 7, 8)

 

Nigel and Katya

Dance: Viennese Waltz
Song: Until I Found You by Stephen Sanchez
Judges’ scores: 27 (7, 7, 6, 7)

 

Nikita and Gorka

Dance: Charleston
Song: Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It) by Beyoncé
Judges’ scores: 18 (3, 5, 5, 5)

 

Les and Nancy

Dance: Samba
Song: Rock The Boat by Hues Corporation
Judges’ scores: 15 (2, 4, 4, 5)

Les and Nancy
Les and Nancy. Credit: BBC

 

Adam and Luba

Dance: Tango
Song: Somebody Told Me by Måneskin
Judges’ scores: 23 (5, 6, 5, 7)

 

Amanda and Giovanni

Dance: Salsa
Song: Oye by Gloria Estefan
Judges’ scores: 32 (8, 8, 8, 8)

 

Krishnan and Lauren

Dance: Foxtrot
Song: Love Really Hurts Without You by Billy Ocean
Judges’ scores: 20 (4, 5, 5, 6)

 

Eddie and Karen

Dance: Cha Cha Cha
Song: Rie y Llora by Celia Cruz
Judges’ scores: 21 (3, 6, 5, 7)

 

Zara and Graziano

Dance: Quickstep
Song: Anyone For You (Tiger Lily) by George Ezra
Judges’ scores: 23 (6, 6, 5, 6)

 

Angela S and Carlos

Dance: Jive
Song: Trouble by Shampoo
Judges’ scores: 29 (7, 7, 7, 8)

 

Angela R and Kai

Dance: Foxtrot
Song: You Make Me Feel So Young by Frank Sinatra
Judges’ scores: 31 (8, 8, 7, 8)

 

Layton and Nikita

Dance: Quickstep
Song: Puttin’ On The Ritz by Gregory Porter
Judges’ scores: 36 (9, 9, 9, 9)

 

The judges’ score from this weekend’s live show will now be added to last Saturday’s scores and combined with the results from the first public vote.

The two celebrity and pro couples in the bottom two of the overall leaderboard have to dance again in tomorrow night’s first results show of the series.

Remember, Strictly is back Sunday night on BBC One from 7:15PM.

