The first celeb will leave Strictly Come Dancing 2023 in this weekend’s results but who will be voted off?

Last Saturday night saw this year’s line up of fifteen celebs dancing live for the very first time.

As ever in the first week, no one went home but the judges did mark the routines with those scores carrying forward to tonight.

The Strictly Come Dancing 2023 Professional Dancers and Celebrities. Credit BBC/Guy Levy

This Saturday they’ll have a second chance to impress both the judges and viewers before one unlucky celeb becomes the first to leave.

Ahead of the second live show, it’s Nikita Kanda and Les Dennis who find themselves at risk.

Meanwhile Bobby Brazier and Nigel Harman are the current favourites to lift the gliterball trophy at this early stage.

Sam Boswell, spokesperson of BetVictor, said: “Eastenders star Bobby Brazier has been backed to land the Glitterball trophy at 11/5, he’s been the favourite since the market went live!

“Former Eastenders bad boy Nigel Harman comes in as the new second favourite, with odds of 7/2. His price has been cut as he was originally coming in at 8/1.

“In the elimination market, the favourite star to be voted out this weekend is Nikita Kanda at 11/8. Partnered with Gorka, they are dancing the Charleston to Single Ladies by Beyonce.

“Close behind Nikita, Les Dennis has odds of 15/8 to be eliminated first. Dancing the Samba to Rock the Boat by Hues Corporation, can he steady the ship to safety?”

Strictly Come Dancing airs this Saturday night from 6:20PM on BBC One.

The judges’ marks from the first two weeks will be added with the first viewer vote to determine who will be in the bottom two.

Those couples in the danger zone will have to dance again and the judges will decide who is voted off.

Who left Strictly will be revealed in Sunday night’s results show at 7:15PM on BBC One.

Together with the elimination, there will be a performance from Jorja Smith.