Nigel Harman wows Strictly Come Dancing fans with first routine

Nigel Harman proved the standout of the first Strictly Come Dancing live show this Saturday night.

The Casualty star and pro partner Katya Jones closed the show with a Paso Doble to earn top marks from the judges.

Anton Du Beke, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Shirley Ballas all awarded the pair eight points, for a scoreboard topping total of 32 marks.

Nigel Harman and Katya Jones. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

On X(Twitter), fans were equally impressed.

One reacted to the routine: “Bloody hell. Nigel Harman is a little bit brilliant, isn’t he? #Strictly”

Another added: “That was extraordinary. Nigel Harman’s performance was amazing. Katya Jones is an incredible choreographer. Unbelievable week one dance 🔥”

“Jaysus Nigel Harman. That was unexpected. *fans self*,” enthused a third.

And a fourth said: “WOW that was spectacular, and what a song 🔥 #NigelHarman turning up the heat ”

At the other end of the scoreboard, Les Dennis & Nancy Xu scored just 16 points for their Tango.

However as ever there was no elimination in the first week – but the judges’ marks will carry forward to next Saturday when viewers will get the first opportunity to vote this year.

Nancy Xu & Les Dennis. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Other couples on the 2023 Strictly Come Dancing cast include Annabel Croft & Johannes Radebe, Jody Cundy & Jowita Przytal, , Amanda Abbington & Giovanni Pernice and Bobby Brazier & Dianne Buswell.

They’re joined by Angela Rippon & Kai Widdrington, Adam Thomas & Luba Mushtuk, Angela Scanlon & Carlos Gu, and Eddie Kadi & Karen Hauer.

Concluding the line up are Ellie Leach & Vito Coppola, Layton Williams & Nikita Kuzmin, Zara McDermott & Grazio Di Prima, Krishnan Guru Murphy & Lauren Oakley and Nikita Kanda & Gorka Marquez.

In each show the celebrity and professionals take to the dancefloor in a bid to impress the judges and fans.

From next weekend, On Sunday evenings the bottom two pairs will battle it out in the dance off before one is eliminated.

Strictly 2023 airs on BBC One, fronted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman

You can catch up on the series online via the BBC iPlayer.