AJ Odudu and Will Best are to host a Big Brother special ahead of the show’s return this October.

The new Big Brother presenters will look back at some of the hit reality show’s most iconic moments in a trip down memory lane.

Big Brother’s Biggest Best Bits

The one-off, titled Big Brother’s Biggest Best Bits will see the pair reminiscing about their cherished moments within the iconic house.

They will be revisiting their most unforgettable housemates, iconic challenges, and memorable diary room outbursts.

BBUK originally premiered on Channel 4 in 2020 before switching to Channel 5 in 2011 where it aired up until 2018. Alongside the main series the show regularly aired a Celebrity version as well as a number of other spin-offs.

Big Brother’s Biggest Best Bits will air on ITV2 on Thursday, 5 October at 9PM.

Big Brother returns

Big Brother itself is slated to launch a few days later on Sunday, 8 October.

Episodes will continue weeknights for six weeks. There will also be live feed streaming online on ITVX into the early hours.

An entirely new ensemble of meticulously chosen housemates, representing diverse backgrounds, will embark on a residence within the world’s most renowned reality television abode.

As ever, throughout their stay, every move of these housemates will be meticulously recorded by cameras, and the entire nation will avidly track each twist and turn of their journey.

All of this captivating action will unfold beneath the iconic roof of a brand new Big Brother house, which will receive a modern makeover to usher in this fresh take on the show.

Ultimately it’ll be the viewers who decide who goes and who wins a cash prize.

AJ said: “Following in the footsteps of some of my favourite broadcasting legends to front such an iconic show is an absolute honour – and to do it alongside my amazing friend Will is the icing on the cake.”