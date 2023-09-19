Strictly Come Dancing live tour returns for 2023 - judges, dates and tickets

The Strictly Come Dancing live tour will be back for 2024!

Strictly legends Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood return to take up their judging seats and It Takes Two’s Janette Manrara is back as tour host.

As ever, the live arena stage show will feature a line up of celebs and professionals from the most recent series.

The tour will open at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena on 19 January before heading to Utilita Arena Sheffield, Utilita Arena Newcastle, OVO Hydro Glasgow, M&S Bank Arena Liverpool, First Direct Arena Leeds, AO Arena Manchester, Motorpoint Arena Nottingham and finally The O2 in London, culminating on 11 February.

Tickets go on sale via TicketMaster from Friday.

Directing the Strictly Live Tour is TV Judge Craig Revel Horwood, who said: “What better way to start the new year than with the Strictly Live Tour! It’s going to be gorgeous to be back on the road with Shirley, Anton, and Janette. Joining us to entertain you all will be an A-MAZ-ING line-up of celebrities and professional dancers from this year’s series. And, as you would expect, we will have a few extra special surprises in store for the arena audiences along the way. One word, three syllables – FAB-U-LOUS!”

Head Judge Shirley Ballas added: “I’m delighted to be judging the Strictly Live Tour once again – there is never a dull moment alongside Anton and Craig! The audiences are always electric, the atmosphere is amazing, and Anton has promised me lots of surprises! I can’t wait for January next year when we get the show on the road!”

And Anton Du Beke said: “It was my first Strictly tour earlier this year and I was blown away by the scale and spectacle of the live experience. So, I’m thrilled to be back with all the gang next year and look forward to another incredible tour.”

A line up of celebs is to be announced.

For now, Strictly Come Dancing begins its live shows on Saturday night on BBC One.