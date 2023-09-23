Strictly Come Dancing 2023 leaderboard: Week 1 scores and results

Here’s all the marks and scores from the leaderboard of Week 1 of Strictly Come Dancing 2023 tonight.

This Saturday night saw the 15 couples performing live for the very first time this year fresh from last week’s launch show.

The Strictly judges – made up of Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke – all offered their feedback.

The judges marked all of the routines out of 40 as always and at the end of the weekend we saw lows of 16 and highs of 32.

After all the celebrity and pro couples had performed, actor Nigel Harman was in poll position on the leaderboard. At the bottom was TV personality Les Dennis after his Tango.

As ever, there was no public vote or elimination this first weekend but the judges’ scores will be taken forward to next week to help determine which acts are in the bottom two.

The scores will be combined with the first viewer vote this series. Then it’ll be up to the panel to decide which celeb stays and who will be the first to leave the competition.

For now, recap the first week scoreboard below…

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 scoreboard: Week 1 marks (23 September)

Celebrity Dance Scores Craig Motsi Shirley Anton Total Nigel Harman Paso Doble 8 8 8 8 32 Amanda Abbington Viennese Waltz 7 7 7 7 29 Bobby Brazier Foxtrot 6 7 8 8 29 Ellie Leach Jive 7 8 7 7 29 Layton Williams Samba 7 8 7 7 29 Angela R ippon Cha Cha 7 7 7 7 28 Annabel Croft Cha Cha 7 7 7 7 28 Angela S canlon Tango 6 6 5 6 23 Eddie Kadi Quickstep 4 6 6 6 22 Krishnan Guru Murphy Cha Cha 5 6 6 5 22 Jody Cundy Quickstep 5 5 6 5 21 Adam Thomas Cha Cha 4 5 5 5 19 Zara McDermott Cha Cha 3 6 5 6 19 Nikita Kanda Waltz 3 5 5 5 18 Les Dennis Tango 2 4 5 5 16

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday nights on BBC One with its live shows. The results shows begin next Sunday.

Alongside the first elimination, next week’s show will feature a group number medley in tribute to the iconic Tina Turner with guest-stars Beverley Knight, Laura Mvula & Fleur East alongside the professional dancers.