Strictly Come Dancing 2023 spoilers! Week one songs and dances REVEALED!

The Strictly Come Dancing 2023 live shows arrive this weekend and the first songs and dances have been revealed!

This Saturday night, the 15 Strictly Come Dancing 2023 contestants and their pro partners will hit the dancefloor for the very first time this year.

Fresh from the pre-recorded launch show, the celebs and their professionals have had about two weeks of intense training.

The Strictly Come Dancing 2023 Celebrities. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

How will they cope dancing live and in front of the judges for the very first time? We’ll have to wait to find out but for now, the routines they’ll be performing and the songs they’ll be dancing to have been announced.

Strictly Come Dancing Week 1’s Songs and Dances

Layton and Nikita

Samba to Touch by Little Mix

Angela and Kai

Cha Cha to Get The Party Started by Shirley Bassey

Bobby and Dianne

Foxtrot to All About You by Mc Fly

Jody and Jowita

Quickstep to I’m Sitting on Top of the World by Bobby Darin

Angela and Carlos

Tango to Prisoner by Miley Cyrus featuring Dua Lipa

Ellie and Vito

Jive to Can’t Tame Her by Zara Larsson

Annabel and Johannes

Cha Cha to Uptown Girl by Billy Joel

Eddie and Karen

Quickstep to Two Hearts by Phil Collins

Les and Nancy

Tango to Don’t You Want Me by the Human League

Adam and Luba

Cha Cha to Waffle House by the Jonas Brothers

Amanda and Giovanni

Viennese Waltz to Pointless by Lewis Capaldi

Nigel and Katya

Paso Doble to Smells Like Teen Spirit by Nirvana

Nikita and Gorka

Waltz to Run To You by Whitney Houston

Zara and Graziano

Cha Cha to Rush by Jennifer Page

Krishnan and Lauren

Cha Cha to Boom Shack-A-Lack by Apache Indian

PHEW!

Strictly 2023’s live shows begin Saturday evening, September 23 starting at 6:15PM with a marathon episode lasting over 2 hours.

As always, there will be no results show in the first week with all the stars safe from elimination.

However they will still be marked and critiqued by the returning judges – Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and head judge Shirley Ballas.

Those marks will carry forward to next weekend where one unlucky celeb will get the boot following the first dance off of the series.