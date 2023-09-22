Strictly Come Dancing 2023 spoilers! Week one songs and dances REVEALED!

The Strictly Come Dancing 2023 live shows arrive this weekend and the first songs and dances have been revealed!
This Saturday night, the 15 Strictly Come Dancing 2023 contestants and their pro partners will hit the dancefloor for the very first time this year.
Fresh from the pre-recorded launch show, the celebs and their professionals have had about two weeks of intense training.
How will they cope dancing live and in front of the judges for the very first time? We’ll have to wait to find out but for now, the routines they’ll be performing and the songs they’ll be dancing to have been announced.
Strictly Come Dancing Week 1’s Songs and Dances
Layton and Nikita
Samba to Touch by Little Mix
Angela and Kai
Cha Cha to Get The Party Started by Shirley Bassey
Bobby and Dianne
Foxtrot to All About You by Mc Fly
Jody and Jowita
Quickstep to I’m Sitting on Top of the World by Bobby Darin
Angela and Carlos
Tango to Prisoner by Miley Cyrus featuring Dua Lipa
Ellie and Vito
Jive to Can’t Tame Her by Zara Larsson
Annabel and Johannes
Cha Cha to Uptown Girl by Billy Joel
Eddie and Karen
Quickstep to Two Hearts by Phil Collins
Les and Nancy
Tango to Don’t You Want Me by the Human League
Adam and Luba
Cha Cha to Waffle House by the Jonas Brothers
Amanda and Giovanni
Viennese Waltz to Pointless by Lewis Capaldi
Nigel and Katya
Paso Doble to Smells Like Teen Spirit by Nirvana
Nikita and Gorka
Waltz to Run To You by Whitney Houston
Zara and Graziano
Cha Cha to Rush by Jennifer Page
Krishnan and Lauren
Cha Cha to Boom Shack-A-Lack by Apache Indian
PHEW!
Strictly 2023’s live shows begin Saturday evening, September 23 starting at 6:15PM with a marathon episode lasting over 2 hours.
As always, there will be no results show in the first week with all the stars safe from elimination.
However they will still be marked and critiqued by the returning judges – Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and head judge Shirley Ballas.
Those marks will carry forward to next weekend where one unlucky celeb will get the boot following the first dance off of the series.