Strictly Come Dancing 2023 first look at glittering launch show

Here’s your first look at this weekend’s glittering Strictly Come Dancing 2023 launch show!

Saturday evening will see Strictly season kick off in style as this year’s celebrities are introduced and partnered with the pros.

Plus, there will be an extra special opening number featuring four judges in an eye-catching routine, like never before seen on the show.

Anton Du Beke & the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 Professional Dancers. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Shirley Ballas & the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 Professional Dancers. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Shirley Ballas teased: “The audience is in for a real treat, my dance shoes are back out and it feels amazing! I’ve been put through my paces, but to be dancing with my fellow Judges and the professional dancers is a feeling like no other.”

Anton Du Beke added: “It’s an amazingly brilliant number, I’m really delighted that we’re doing something and my fellow Judges are on great form as well. Everyone is in great shape and everyone is dancing well and it’s just a really fantastic number, it genuinely is. It felt a bit like being back in a pro number! I am on a podium it’s exciting!”

Motsi Mabuse enthused: “You think you’ve retired and you’re never going to dance again and you’ve done it all, but then Strictly calls and then the shoes are back on!

Craig Revel Horwood & the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 Professional Dancers. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Motsi Mabuse & the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 Professional Dancers. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Shirley Ballas & the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 Professional Dancers. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

“I think that the audience loves to see the Judges dancing and it’s going to be a big celebration”

And Craig Revel-Horwood said: “Well, it’s very exciting. So I’m doing an assisted backward walk over darling, which I’ve never done before, its when you drop into two boys arms, flip over and land hopefully on your feet, so that’ll be good fun!

“It’s really stylized, I really love the music and it’s a compilation and it’s all four Judges going up against each other!”

The Strictly Come Dancing 2023 launch show airs from 6:35PM on Saturday, 16 September on BBC One and iPlayer.

The Strictly Come Dancing 2023 Professional Dancers & the Judges. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Confirmed celebs for the cast include star of stage and screen Nigel Harman, TV presenter Zara McDermott, sports star Annabel Croft, The One Show reporter Angela Scanlon and radio presenter Nikita Kanda.

Joining them are soap actress Ellie Leach, West End performer Layton Williams, star of stage and screen Amanda Abbington, journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy and radio presenter Eddie Kadi.

Completing the 2023 line up are actor Bobby Brazier, Emmerdale and Waterloo Road actor Adam Thomas, athlete Jody Cundy and newsreader Angela Rippon.