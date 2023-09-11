My Mum, Your Dad: SR1: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Clayton, Sharon, Elliott, Monique, Caroline and Roger. ©ITV

New ITV dating show My Mum, Your Dad launches tonight with host Davina McCall at the helm.

My Mum, Your Dad offers a unique twist on the dating show format, designed for all generations to enjoy.

The heartwarming series revolves around a group of single parents, carefully chosen by their grown-up children for a second chance at love.

Across ten episodes, viewers will embark on a journey with these single parents hailing from various corners of the UK, representing diverse walks of life. Their destination: a breathtaking country house retreat, where the singular goal is to discover true love.

As the nervous parents bid farewell to their supportive kids at the retreat’s doorstep, heartfelt words of encouragement are exchanged.

However, an unexpected twist awaits them. At ‘The Bunker,’ a concealed surveillance room, the children come together under the guise of Dating Experts, secretly guiding their parents along the path to newfound love.

In this first look clip, you can see Paul on a first date with Monique as his daughter Mazey and her daughter Taiya nervously watch on.

Will a connection be formed? Tune in tonight (11 September) from 9pm…

My Mum, Your Dad airs at 9PM on weeknights on ITV1 and ITVX for the next two weeks.