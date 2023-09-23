The first live show of Strictly Come Dancing 2023 took place on Saturday night.

The fifteen celebs on this year’s cast took to the ballroom for the very first time in a bid to impress the judges.

Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke each marked the debut routines out of ten.

Dianne Buswell & Bobby Brazier. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

However, as usual in the first weekend, there is no elimination and no results show on Sunday night.

Instead, the judges’ scores will carry forward to next Saturday night where they’ll be added to the points from the celebs’ second routines.

The total marks from the first two weekends will then be combined with the public vote to determine those in the bottom two.

In the first results show, those in the bottom two will have to perform one of their routines again before the judges decide who stays and who will be the first to leave.

This evening saw fifteen routines from the celebs and their pro partners, with five Cha Cha Chas, a pair of Tangos and the first Paso Doble among the routines.

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly returned to host the live show from the ballroom.

Soap star Adam Thomas kicked off the live show with a Cha Cha Cha with pro partner Luba Mushtuk that scored 19 points.

Other dances in this weekend’s episode included Angela Rippon & Kai Widdrington scoring 28 points for their Cha Cha while Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin danced a Samba, scoring 29.

Ellie Leach & Vito Coppola’s Jive, Bobby Brazier & Dianne Buswell’s Foxtrot and Amanda Abbington & Giovanni Pernice’s Viennese Waltz all also scored 29 points in a tightly packed leaderboard.

Nigel Harman and Katya Jones. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

But it was Nigel Harman & Katya Jones who topped the first week’s scoreboard with 32 points.

Meanwhile bottom of the leaderboard were Les Dennis & Nancy Xu who scored 16 points for their Tango.

All the marks will carry forward to next weekend’s second live show and first results.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One Saturday and Sunday nights on BBC One.

You can watch episodes online via the BBC iPlayer.