Strictly results spoiler may end with 'new rules to stop leaks'

The Strictly Come Dancing spoiler could be a thing of the past for 2023.

Strictly’s new series continues this weekend with its first results show on Sunday night.

As ever, the Sunday episode is pre-recorded and in past years who left Strictly has regularly been leaked online before it airs on TV.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 judges. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

However show bosses are said to be working hard to stop the weekly Strictly spoiler.

A source shared with the Daily Mail: “Enough is enough, it isn’t fair on the fans, they look forward to tuning in to see who will be dancing together.

“So now procedures are being put in place to see if the mole can be caught though it’s tricky because there are so many people involved with Strictly but the bosses are determined to nail he or she.”

For now it remains to be seen if the leaks will continue ahead of this week’s results.

Those on the Strictly Come Dancing cast this year include Casualty star Nigel Harman, actor Adam Thomas, comedian & radio presenter Eddie Kadi, Coronation Street star Ellie Leach and newsreader Krishnan Guru-Murthy.

Joining them are actor Bobby Brazier, radio presenter and TV host Nikita Kanda, tennis star Annabel Croft, Sherlock and Mr Selfridge actress Amanda Abbington and Paralympic gold medalist Jody Cundy.

Completing this season’s line up are television host Angela Scanlon, newsreader Angela Rippon, actor Layton Williams and TV presenter Zara McDermott.

As always the celebrity and professionals take to the dancefloor with the hope of impressing the panel and viewers at home.

There was no elimination in the first weekend but judges Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke marked all the routines as usual.

Those scores carry forward to this weekend where they’ll be added with the points from their second dances. Each celeb’s total marks will then be combined with the public vote.

On Sunday night the bottom two couples will each dance again before one is eliminated.

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturday and Sunday nights on BBC One and iPlayer, hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.