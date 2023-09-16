Strictly Come Dancing 2023 live shows start date confirmed for new series

The start date for the first Strictly Come Dancing 2023 live show has been announced.

As ever, the live episodes will see this year’s celebs and their dance partners take to the ballroom and face the judges for the very first time.

Hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be back to present the show live from London.

The Strictly Come Dancing 2023 Celebrities. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

When do Strictly’s live shows start on TV?

Strictly 2023’s first live episode airs on Saturday, 23 September at 6:45PM.

It will follow the pre-recorded launch show which airs on Saturday, 16 September at 6:35PM.

There will be no public vote or exit in the first weekend but all the routines will be marked by the judges – Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood, head judge Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse.

Those scores will carry forward to the second weekend where one unlucky celeb will be the first to get the boot.

Names on the Strictly Come Dancing line up include sporting legend Jody Cundy, Corrie star Ellie Leach, star of stage and screen Amanda Abbington, tennis star Annabel Croft and Love Island star Zara McDermott.

Also on the line up are star of stage and screen Nigel Harman, journalist and broadcaster Krishnan Guru-Murthy, radio presenter Nikita Kanda, EastEnders star Bobby Brazier and soap star Adam Thomas.

Completing contestants are musical theatre star Layton Williams, radio presenter Eddie Kadi, The One Show presenter Angela Scanlon and journalist Angela Rippon.

As always the couples take to the ballroom in a bid to impress the panel and those at home.

On the results show the bottom two couples will perform in the dance off before one is eliminated.

But who will lift the glitterball come December?

Alongside the main show, Janette Manrara and Fleur East will host spin-off It Takes Two on BBC Two weeknights.

You can watch episodes via BBC iPlayer.