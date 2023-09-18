Married At First Sight 2023 cast Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and more usernames

Married At First Sight UK is back with a new series and new cast for 2023 – here’s where to follow them on social media.
In the upcoming series, we will once more witness the journey of eight couples as they embark on a unique adventure, meeting for the very first time at the altar.
These singles will place their trust in the expert matchmaking abilities of Paul C Brunson, Mel Schilling, and Charlene Douglas, all in pursuit of that elusive, lasting love—with someone they’ve never met before.
Following their weddings, these couples will set off on romantic honeymoons, ultimately moving in together. As the series unfolds, each couple will face the pivotal decision of whether to continue their journey together or part ways.
Here’s all the social media details of Married At First Sight 2023 cast…
Married At First Sight Instagram and TikTok usernames
Arthur Poremba
Instagram username: @arthurporemba
Brad Skelly
Instagram username: @bradskelly
TikTok username: @bradskelly
X/Twitter username: @bradskelly123
Georges
Instagram username: @georgesbert
Luke Worley
Instagram username: @lukeworley1
Nathanial Valentino
Instagram username: @nathanial.valentino
TikTok username: @nathanialvalentin
Paul Liba
Instagram username: @libapaul96
Terence
Instagram username: @terenceedwardshost
TikTok username: @terenceedwardshost
Thomas Kriaras
Instagram username: @thomaskriaras
Ella-Morgan
Instagram username: @ellamorganc
TikTok username: @ellamorganc
Jay Howard
Instagram username: @jay_howard
Laura Jayne
Instagram username: @laurajayvaughan
TikTok username: @laurajayvaughan
Peggy Rose
Instagram username: @peggyroseofficial
TikTok username: @peggyroseofficial
Porscha Pernnelle
Instagram username: @porscha.x
Rosaline Rozz Darlington
Instagram username: @rozzdarlington
TikTok username: @rozzdarlington
Shona Manderson
Instagram username: @shoniemandy
TikTok username: @shona.manderson
Tasha Jay
Instagram username: @itstashajay
TikTok username: @itstashajay
Married At First Sight UK airs on E4 and All 4.