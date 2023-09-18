Married At First Sight 2023 cast Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and more usernames

Married At First Sight UK is back with a new series and new cast for 2023 – here’s where to follow them on social media.

In the upcoming series, we will once more witness the journey of eight couples as they embark on a unique adventure, meeting for the very first time at the altar.

These singles will place their trust in the expert matchmaking abilities of Paul C Brunson, Mel Schilling, and Charlene Douglas, all in pursuit of that elusive, lasting love—with someone they’ve never met before.

Following their weddings, these couples will set off on romantic honeymoons, ultimately moving in together. As the series unfolds, each couple will face the pivotal decision of whether to continue their journey together or part ways.

Here’s all the social media details of Married At First Sight 2023 cast…

Married At First Sight Instagram and TikTok usernames

Arthur Poremba

Instagram username: @arthurporemba

Brad Skelly

Instagram username: @bradskelly

TikTok username: @bradskelly

X/Twitter username: @bradskelly123

Georges

Instagram username: @georgesbert

Luke Worley

Instagram username: @lukeworley1

Nathanial Valentino

Instagram username: @nathanial.valentino

TikTok username: @nathanialvalentin

Paul Liba

Instagram username: @libapaul96

Terence

Instagram username: @terenceedwardshost

TikTok username: @terenceedwardshost

Thomas Kriaras

Instagram username: @thomaskriaras

Ella-Morgan

Instagram username: @ellamorganc

TikTok username: @ellamorganc

Jay Howard

Instagram username: @jay_howard

Laura Jayne

Instagram username: @laurajayvaughan

TikTok username: @laurajayvaughan

Peggy Rose

Instagram username: @peggyroseofficial

TikTok username: @peggyroseofficial

Porscha Pernnelle

Instagram username: @porscha.x

Rosaline Rozz Darlington

Instagram username: @rozzdarlington

TikTok username: @rozzdarlington

Shona Manderson

Instagram username: @shoniemandy

TikTok username: @shona.manderson

Tasha Jay

Instagram username: @itstashajay

TikTok username: @itstashajay

Married At First Sight UK airs on E4 and All 4.