Big Brother 2023 promo revealed ahead of new series start date

The first promos for Big Brother 2023 on ITV2 have been revealed!

Tonight, viewers can catch the first promo for the highly awaited upcoming season of Big Brother on ITV1.

The clip features hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best playfully impersonating the program’s narrator, Marcus Bentley, who humorously advises them to “stick to presenting.”

You can catch this promo during tonight’s Rugby World Cup 2023 Live broadcast on ITV1 – or get a first look here right now…

Big Brother makes its return this October on ITV2 and ITVX.

After a five-year hiatus, the popular reality series is set to make a triumphant return with a revamped edition.

A diverse group of housemates, representing various backgrounds, will be confined within a completely new Big Brother residence, with cameras documenting their every action.

Expect the return of challenges, nominations, and live evictions, along with the opportunity for one contestant to walk away with a cash prize as the winner.

According to reports, Big Brother will start on Sunday, 8 October although ITV has yet to officially confirm this date.

AJ Odudu and Will Best will host both the main show and a nightly spin-off, presiding over the weekly evictions and quizzing housemates.

Meanwhile live feed will return each evening following all the nightly goings on direct from the house.