Strictly professionals 'fighting to be paired with same two celebrities'

The Strictly Come Dancing professionals are reportedly all keen to be paired with two of this year’s celebs in particular.

The brand new series of Strictly will launch next month on BBC One with fifteen famous faces taking part.

And according to tabloid reports, two of them in particular have caught the eye of the show’s professional dancers.

The Sun claim that the pros are all hoping to be partnered with Love Island star Zara McDermott and EastEnders star Bobby Brazier following early training sessions.

“All the dancers want to be paired with them because they both have serious potential on the dance floor,” a source told the newspaper. “There’s a battle going on between the pros as they all try to convince bosses to get the best pairing.

“They know their airtime is largely dependent on how talented their celebrity pairing is, so everything is to play for at this stage.”

The celebs and professionals will be officially paired together in the launch show in September.

Other celebrities confirmed for the 2023 Strictly Come Dancing cast include journalist and broadcaster Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Coronation Street star Ellie Leach, radio presenter Nikita Kanda, tennis ace and presenter Annabel Croft and actress Amanda Abbington.

Joining them are Paralympic gold medalist Jody Cundy, Casualty star Nigel Harman and journalist and broadcaster Angela Rippon.

Concluding this season’s contestants are West End performer Layton Williams, The One Show host Angela Scanlon, radio host Eddie Kadi and actor Adam Thomas.

Meanwhile this year’s pros include Vito Coppola, Kai Widdrington, Michelle Tsiakkas, Nadiya Bychkova, Amy Dowden, Jowita Przystal, Lauren Oakley, Neil Jones, Karen Hauer and Nikita Kuzmin.

Joining them are Luba Mushtuk, Graziano Di Prima, Johannes Radebe, Dianne Buswell, Giovanni Pernice, Gorka Marquez, Katya Jones, Carlos Gu and Nancy Xu.

The performances will be critiqued by Strictly panel Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke before fans at home can vote.