Strictly Come Dancing 2023 cast get ice-cream themed codenames

The Strictly Come Dancing 2023 contestants were given dog themed codenames to keep their identities hidden.

Ahead of each dance competition season, participating celebrities are instructed to adopt covert aliases during their preparations, including meetings, rehearsals, and outfit fittings.

This approach ensures their true identities remain concealed until the official line up is revealed.

Former Strictly contestants Scott Mills revealed in the past: “They’re so worried about it leaking out… Obviously the papers try and guess all the time.

“They try and keep it under wraps so much, that they give everyone code names every year. I felt like I was in James Bond – it was so cool.”

For 2022, the celebs were given flavours of ice cream.

The Daily Star reports that each star signing was given a flavour to use instead of their real name.

A source shared: “The celebs were all given code names to keep everything top secret. Execs decided to make them all ice cream flavours as a bit of fun. Everyone loved it.

“They’ve had Les Dennis answering to rum and raisin. He’s been in showbiz for years, but that was definitely a first!”

According to the report, Zara McDermott’s alias was strawberry, Nigel Harman was named mango, Adam Thomas went under the name rocky road, Amanda Abbington went by raspberry ripple and Layton Williams was called Neapolitan.

Last year saw the line up given dog breeds as code-names.

In 2021 the contestants were given the names of cartoon characters and in 2020 it was fruits. In 2019 it was superheroes and in 2018 saw Cheese-based alter egos. In 2017, the codenames were based on Greek and Roman Gods and for 2016, celebs had Shakespeare themed monikers.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 will begin in September on BBC One with an exact start date to be confirmed soon.