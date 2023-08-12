The new series of Strictly Come Dancing is on its way – here’s all you need to know!

Returning to BBC One, a brand new line up of fifteen celebs will be entering the ballroom this autumn.

Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke will be back behind the judges desk this year.

Who’s on the line up?

Celebrities confirmed for 2023’s Strictly Come Dancing line up include radio presenter and TV host Nikita Kanda, presenter Eddie Kadi, actor Bobby Brazier, Sherlock and Mr Selfridge actress Amanda Abbington and actor Nigel Harman.

They’re joined by tennis star and broadcaster Annabel Croft, athlete Jody Cundy, Love Island star Zara McDermott, The One Show reporter Angela Scanlon and journalist and broadcaster Krishnan Guru-Murthy.

Concluding this season’s contestants are showbiz legend Les Dennis, soap star Adam Thomas, musical theatre star Layton Williams, actress Ellie Leach and newsreader Angela Rippon.

Meanwhile, the professionals taking part in Strictly Come Dancing’s latest series are Giovanni Pernice, Neil Jones, Vito Coppola, Amy Dowden, Nikita Kuzmin, Gorka Marquez, Dianne Buswell, Graziano Di Prima, Jowita Przystal and Lauren Oakley.

They’re joined by Katya Jones, Johannes Radebe, Nadiya Bychkova, Carlos Gu, Kai Widdrington, Nancy Xu, Karen Hauer, Luba Mushtuk and Michelle Tsiakkas.

When does Strictly Come Dancing start on TV?

The show’s pre-recorded launch show – which will see the celebs pair up their professional partners – will be filmed on 6 September.

The BBC has yet to officially confirm when it will be on TV but based on past year’s it’s likely to be either Saturday, 9 September or Saturday, 16 September 2023.

The live shows will then start a week or two later.

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly will be back to host live each Saturday night with the results on Sunday evening.

As ever, the couples will perform for marks from the judges before those watching get their say.

On Sunday night the lowest ranked pairings will battle it out in the dance off before one is voted out.

You can watch episodes online via BBC iPlayer.