Annabel Croft has been unveiled as the fourteenth celebrity on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Annabel is a former British Number One tennis player who at 15 years old was the youngest British player to compete at Wimbledon for 95 years.

Outside of tennis, Annabel has fronted entertainment shows such as Treasure Hunt and Inceptor and has enjoyed a long lasting broadcast career covering all the major tennis events worldwide.

Her TV and radio career includes presenting, commentating, and working as a highly respected pundit for all the major broadcasters including BBC, Sky, Amazon Prime, ITV and Discovery.

Annabel Croft said today: “I have always loved watching Strictly and can’t quite believe I’m going to be part of this magical show – swapping tennis balls for glitter balls and looking forward to finding some joyfulness in the process.”

The news was revealed this morning (Thursday, 10 August) on Virgin Radio’s Breakfast show.

Other confirmed celebs for Strictly Come Dancing line up currently include soap star Adam Thomas, star of stage and screen Nigel Harman, West End performer Layton Williams, sports star Jody Cundy and Sherlock and Mr Selfridge actress Amanda Abbington.

Joining them are newsreader Angela Rippon, journalist and broadcaster Krishnan Guru-Murthy, TV personality Angela Scanlon, Coronation Street actress Ellie Leach and presenter Eddie Kadi.

Finishing this year’s line up are TV presenter Zara McDermott, EastEnders star Bobby Brazier and radio host and TV presenter Nikita Kanda.

Meanwhile pros making up this season’s Strictly Come Dancing cast are Jowita Przystal, Vito Coppola, Kai Widdrington, Nikita Kuzmin, Nadiya Bychkova, Dianne Buswell, Giovanni Pernice, Neil Jones, Graziano Di Prima and Amy Dowden.

Completing this year’s pros are Michelle Tsiakkas, Carlos Gu, Nancy Xu, Karen Hauer, Lauren Oakley, Katya Jones, Gorka Marquez, Johannes Radebe and Luba Mushtuk.

Fronted by Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly, Strictly begins in the autumn on BBC One