Strictly Come Dancing 2023 contestants Instagram, Twitter, TikTok usernames

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 cast
Strictly Come Dancing is back for 2023 with a new series and new line up – here’s where to follow the cast on social media.

The newest season unveils fifteen renowned celebrities gracing the dance floor for an exhilarating thirteen-week battle of skills and showmanship.

The couples will step onto the grand ballroom stage, aiming to captivate both the discerning judges and the hearts of viewers worldwide. Each mesmerizing routine will undergo scrutiny from the esteemed Strictly panel comprising Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, and Shirley Ballas, before audiences cast their decisive votes for their cherished contenders.

Ahead of the launch night, here’s all the social media details of Strictly 2023 cast…

Strictly Come Dancing contestants Instagram, Twitter and TikTok usernames

Layton Williams
Instagram username: @laytonwilliams
Twitter username: @LaytonWilliams
TikTok username: @layton_williams

 

Angela Rippon
Instagram username: @theangelarippon
Twitter username: @TheAngelaRippon

 

Amanda Abbington
Instagram username: @amanda_abbington74

 

Krishnan Guru-Murthy
Instagram username: @krishgm
Twitter username: @krishgm

 

Eddie Kadi
Instagram username: @comeddiekadi
Twitter username: @EddieKadi
TikTok username: @comeddiekadi

 

Angela Scanlon
Instagram username: @angelascanlon
Twitter username: @angelascanlon
TikTok username: @angelascanlon

 

Zara McDermott
Instagram username: @zara_mcdermott
TikTok username: @zaramcdermott

 

Adam Thomas
Instagram username: @adamthomas21
Twitter username: @adamthomas21

 

Nikita Kanda
Instagram username: @nikitakanda
Twitter username: @NikitaKanda
TikTok username: @nikikanda

 

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One.

