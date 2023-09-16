Strictly Come Dancing 2023 contestants Instagram, Twitter, TikTok usernames

Strictly Come Dancing is back for 2023 with a new series and new line up – here’s where to follow the cast on social media.

The newest season unveils fifteen renowned celebrities gracing the dance floor for an exhilarating thirteen-week battle of skills and showmanship.

The couples will step onto the grand ballroom stage, aiming to captivate both the discerning judges and the hearts of viewers worldwide. Each mesmerizing routine will undergo scrutiny from the esteemed Strictly panel comprising Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, and Shirley Ballas, before audiences cast their decisive votes for their cherished contenders.

Ahead of the launch night, here’s all the social media details of Strictly 2023 cast…

Strictly Come Dancing contestants Instagram, Twitter and TikTok usernames

Layton Williams

Instagram username: @laytonwilliams

Twitter username: @LaytonWilliams

TikTok username: @layton_williams

Angela Rippon

Instagram username: @theangelarippon

Twitter username: @TheAngelaRippon

Amanda Abbington

Instagram username: @amanda_abbington74

Krishnan Guru-Murthy

Instagram username: @krishgm

Twitter username: @krishgm

Eddie Kadi

Instagram username: @comeddiekadi

Twitter username: @EddieKadi

TikTok username: @comeddiekadi

Angela Scanlon

Instagram username: @angelascanlon

Twitter username: @angelascanlon

TikTok username: @angelascanlon

Zara McDermott

Instagram username: @zara_mcdermott

TikTok username: @zaramcdermott

Adam Thomas

Instagram username: @adamthomas21

Twitter username: @adamthomas21

Nikita Kanda

Instagram username: @nikitakanda

Twitter username: @NikitaKanda

TikTok username: @nikikanda

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One.