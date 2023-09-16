Strictly Come Dancing 2023 contestants Instagram, Twitter, TikTok usernames

Strictly Come Dancing is back for 2023 with a new series and new line up – here’s where to follow the cast on social media.
The newest season unveils fifteen renowned celebrities gracing the dance floor for an exhilarating thirteen-week battle of skills and showmanship.
The couples will step onto the grand ballroom stage, aiming to captivate both the discerning judges and the hearts of viewers worldwide. Each mesmerizing routine will undergo scrutiny from the esteemed Strictly panel comprising Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, and Shirley Ballas, before audiences cast their decisive votes for their cherished contenders.
Ahead of the launch night, here’s all the social media details of Strictly 2023 cast…
Strictly Come Dancing contestants Instagram, Twitter and TikTok usernames
Layton Williams
Instagram username: @laytonwilliams
Twitter username: @LaytonWilliams
TikTok username: @layton_williams
Angela Rippon
Instagram username: @theangelarippon
Twitter username: @TheAngelaRippon
Amanda Abbington
Instagram username: @amanda_abbington74
Krishnan Guru-Murthy
Instagram username: @krishgm
Twitter username: @krishgm
Eddie Kadi
Instagram username: @comeddiekadi
Twitter username: @EddieKadi
TikTok username: @comeddiekadi
Angela Scanlon
Instagram username: @angelascanlon
Twitter username: @angelascanlon
TikTok username: @angelascanlon
Zara McDermott
Instagram username: @zara_mcdermott
TikTok username: @zaramcdermott
Adam Thomas
Instagram username: @adamthomas21
Twitter username: @adamthomas21
Nikita Kanda
Instagram username: @nikitakanda
Twitter username: @NikitaKanda
TikTok username: @nikikanda
Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One.