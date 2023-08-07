Zara McDermott confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2023 cast

Zara McDermott has been confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2023.

Rising to fame on Love Island, Zara is now a TV presenter and content creator.

She has fronted five successful BBC documentary films so far while her other broadcasting work includes presenting the entertainment show Love In The Flesh on BBC Three.

Zara McDermott hosts Love in the Flesh for the BBC. Credit: BBC/Ten66

Zara McDermott said: “I am so excited to be joining the world of Strictly! I grew up watching it every year with my nan and she was the biggest Strictly fan. We would dance around the house and I have such fond memories of that time in my life.

“I even remember the first ever series, and being mesmerised by all the beautiful dresses! I can’t wait to throw myself into this experience and start training. It’s going to be incredible.”

The news was revealed this afternoon (Monday, 7 August) on Going Home with Vick and Jordan on BBC Radio 1.

Zara is the seventh confirmed contestant on this year’s show.

Earlier today, TV presenter Angela Scanlon was announced for the series on BBC Radio 2.

The pair join the growing list of this year’s confirmed celebs which currently includes theatre performer Layton Williams and journalist and broadcaster Angela Rippon.

Also on the cast are Sherlock and Mr Selfridge actress Amanda Abbington and presenter Eddie Kadi.

Finishing this year’s contestants as things stand is broadcaster Krishnan Guru-Murthy.

Meanwhile, more celebrities rumoured for 2023’s Strictly Come Dancing line up currently include TV and theatre star Nigel Harman, Emmerdale and Waterloo Road star Adam Thomas and media personality Steph McGovern.

Also tipped for the show are chef Gino D’Acampo, soap actress Ellie Leach, actor Bobby Brazier and Wheelchair basketball player and TV hostAde Adepitan.

Strictly’s new series will launch in the autumn on BBC One, fronted by Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly. The show typically begins in September.