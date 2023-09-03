Alone UK results and contestants - who won the series?

Here’s a full run down of all the results on the first series of Alone UK in 2023 including who won.

TV’s most epic, extreme and uncompromising survival experiment arrived on Channel 4 this summer with its first ever British series.

The show follows eleven ordinary people as they are dropped in one of the most beautiful but challenging landscapes on earth.

Completely alone and armed with just a few basic tools, the contestants must last as long as possible, while also filming their own adventure as there are no camera crews with them.

The rules are simple: The last person standing wins £100,000.

SPOILER ALERT! Alone currently airs Sunday nights at 9PM on Channel 4 but the full series is now streaming online. If you don’t want to know who won, look away now!

Alone UK results

After lasting 34 days, it was 39-year-old Company Director from Stourbridge Tom who won Alone after last remaining rival 32-year-old PR Executive from London Elise tapped out.

“It feels like a dream,” Tom reacted. “Did that just happen? I’m shocked, completely shocked. I don’t believe it.”

As winner, Tom won a £100,000 prize.

Winner Tom

Earlier in the final episode, 43-year-old Forestry Manager and father of two from Birmingham Alan and 26-year-old Clothing Designer from London Naomi also tapped out.

In the fifth episode, 28-year-old Builder from Wallasey Louie; 58-year-old Business Coach and Mentor from Ripon Javed; and 24-year-old (turned 25 during filming) NHS Project Manager from Leeds Eva all tapped out.

Episode four saw 47-year-old Wild Swimming Coach from Aberdeenshire Pip tap out while in episode two both 40-year-old Entrepreneur from Lincolnshire Laura and 19-year-old War Studies student from London Kian tapped out.

In the first episode, 49-year-old joiner and master craftsman from Manchester Mike was forced to withdraw due to a leg injury.

Alone UK airs on Channel 4 and is available to watch online via Channel4.com