Angela Scanlon confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2023 line up

TV presenter Angela Scanlon has been officially confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing this year.

Angela Scanlon is an Irish Television presenter for the BBC and RTÉ.

She hosts the hugely-successful interior design show Your Home Made Perfect on BBC Two. Angela is the only woman in the UK and Ireland to have their own Saturday night chat show with Ask Me Anything on RTÉ One.

Angela Scanlon said: “I’m terrified, I’m excited and I have so many questions. Will they make me tan? How itchy are sequins?! Do they do flesh coloured sports bras? Well – there’s only one way to find out, right!?

“Now I’m panicking a bit… but also secretly thrilled about the prospect of all that glitter. Let’s go!”

The news was revealed this morning (Monday, 77 August) on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast show.

Further names currently confirmed for the 2023 Strictly Come Dancing cast include journalist Angela Rippon and theatre performer Layton Williams.

They’re joined by journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Sherlock & Mr Selfridge actress Amanda Abbington and stand up & radio host Eddie Kadi, who was revealed yesterday.

Other names rumoured for Strictly Come Dancing line up currently include soap actress Ellie Leach, actor Nigel Harman, TV host Steph McGovern, TV chef Gino D’Acampo and soap star Adam Thomas.

More rumoured celebs for the show are 80s popstar Shakin Stevens, EastEnders star Bobby Brazier, Wheelchair basketball player and TV presenterAde Adepitan and reality star turned presenter Zara McDermott.

The brand new 2023 series of Strictly Come Dancing will launch in September on BBC One, presented by Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly.

Meanwhile on spin-off show It Takes Two, Janette Manrara will be joined by co-host Fleur East after Rylan stepped down.

Making up the judges are Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke who will be back on the panel for 2023.