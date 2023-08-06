Eddie Kadi has been officially announced as the fifth celeb on Strictly Come Dancing 2023.

Eddie Kadi is a multi-award winning stand-up comedian and radio presenter.

He has hosted the prestigious MOBO Awards and appeared on numerous TV formats including Blankety Blank, The National Comedy Awards, Tonight with Target, +44 Presents: The Noughties Podcast, Don’t Hate the Playaz and Road to Afro Nation: Davido Live.

Eddie Kadi said: “WOW. Anyone who knows me, understands that music and dance is so important and central to who I am. I’m so unbelievably proud and honoured that Strictly and the BBC have asked me to join the 2023 Team. I promise you, I’m going to give it everything I’ve got. This is going to be a VIBE.”

The news was revealed today (6 August) on The Official UK Afrobeats Chart Show with Eddie Kadi, on BBC Radio1Xtra.

Other celebrities confirmed for the 2023 Strictly Come Dancing cast include journalist and broadcaster Angela Rippon and broadcaster Krishnan Guru-Murthy.

Also on the line up are actress Amanda Abbington and musical theatre star Layton Williams.

Meanwhile more names rumoured for the the Strictly Come Dancing cast currently include television personality Angela Scanlon, presenter Zara McDermott, Corrie star Ellie Leach, soap star Adam Thomas and television personality Steph McGovern.

Further rumoured names include Wheelchair basketball player and TV host Ade Adepitan, 80s popstar Shakin Stevens, chef & TV presenter Gino D’Acampo, actor Bobby Brazier and star of stage and screen Nigel Harman.

Hosted by Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly, Strictly Come Dancing starts in the autumn on BBC One

Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse will be back on the panel this series.