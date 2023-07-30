Mitchel Taylor has spilled all about his time on Love Island 2023.

Mitch left the villa on Sunday night with Ella Barnes after the couple were voted off by the public after being chosen as one of the least compatible by their fellow islanders.

Reflecting on his Love Island journey, Mitch expressed his feelings about leaving the villa, admitting that he enjoyed every moment but was ready to return to the real world.

Love Island: SR10: Ep38 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Abi and Mitchel reveal their results. ©ITV Plc

“I feel like I was on borrowed time, but I loved every minute of it,” he said.

Ella added: “It’s a bittersweet moment for me. My time was pretty short but I feel like I definitely made the most of it. I went on my first date with Mitch and I’m leaving with him so I’m really happy.”

Initially coupled up with Molly, he saw a strong connection in the first few days but things changed when she wanted to get to know Zach.

“I took a step back and tried to leave it as that. It’s difficult to do that though when you’re sharing the same room as the people though,” he shared.

After Ella B entered the villa, she and Mitch quickly coupled up, drawn together by a connection they felt on their first date. However, doubts crept in later and he questioned their relationship, leading arguments between the couple.

Love Island: SR10: Ep42 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Ella B chats to Mitchel. ©ITV Plc

He explained: “Things were going really well and I thought there should be a bump in the road from past experiences with exes. I questioned it, and normally I would have talked to my friends at home, but when you talk to the people in the Villa it gets round very fast and of course turned into a big argument.

“Obviously I think we get on really well. The real test is on the outside which is what I am looking forward to.”

Meanwhile Ella added: “I feel like especially after our final date and becoming exclusive, we’ve become really strong. Mitch wants to move to London which is ideal for me so he’s going to be close to me. In terms of the outside world, I don’t think there’s going to be anything that we can’t conquer.”

She continued of being attracted to Mitch: “He’s got such high energy and honestly makes me belly laugh. I’m quite laid back and he’s like the class clown – he brings out the funny side in me. He talks about his family a lot and family is a massive thing for me. Obviously he goes to gym and has got a good body – he’s really motivated so we definitely align.”

Love Island: SR10: Ep10 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Molly, Mitchel and Leah await the decision. ©ITV Plc

Mitch’s one regret was his speech to Molly during a recoupling, admitting: “I quoted something about wanting her to be happy but with no one else but me – I regret that as I was half in half out already but I took a big leap. We didn’t have a closed book and I just jumped in with two feet and risked it. I should have just coupled up with someone else and left it.”

Meanwhile asked who he was backing to win, Mitch shared: “Sammy and Jess. I definitely think it has the potential to last. I’m a people watcher, and whenever I see them I think they are perfect.”

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX. The live final airs on Monday with host Maya Jama.