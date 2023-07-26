Love Island spoiler! Abi and Scott's relationship teeters on the brink

Abi and Scott’s relationship could be about to come to an end on Love Island tonight.

Abi and Scott’s romantic connection has become a topic of discussion among the Islanders in the Love Island Villa.

With just days before the final, the pair find themselves having to have an important conversation this evening.

Love Island: SR10: Ep52 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Scott ©ITV Plc

Eager to gain clarity on where their relationship stands, Abi initiates a candid conversation with Scott. She admits that she is interested in getting to know him better but feels uncertain about his feelings towards her. Abi makes it clear that if their connection doesn’t progress, she won’t be devastated.

“If we were to leave it now, I’m not going to cry. I am not going to be upset about it,” she says.

In response, Scott reveals that he feels this is a crucial moment where he needs to make a definitive decision. The pressure is on and he must decide whether to fully commit to their relationship or potentially call time on it.

“I feel like this is the last moment where I need to commit one way or the other,” Scott says.

Will Scott be ready to take the next step with Abi and commit to a deeper connection, or will he decide that it’s time to part ways?

Elsewhere on Love Island tonight, Abi receives a text that urgently summons all the Islanders to gather around the fire pit.

Love Island: SR10: Ep52 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Abi ©ITV Plc

As the Islanders take their places, it’s revealed that the public has been voting for the most compatible couple in the villa. The tension rises as the three couples with the least votes are unveiled and asked to stand in front of their fellow Islanders.

The fate of these pairs hangs in the balance as they face the possibility of leaving the Love Island villa. Emotions run high and friendships are put to the test as the Islanders grapple with the consequences of the public’s votes.

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2.