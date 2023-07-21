Love Island: SR10: Ep47 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Whitney and Ella chat. ©ITV Plc

Ella and Whitney continue to clash on Love Island 2023 tonight.

Yesterday’s episode saw the pair in a bitter bust up and this evening they continue to disagree.

In the villa, the two keep their distance from one another but are soon forced to sit down and talk.

Zach receives a text which reads: “Ella and Whitney. It’s time for you to head out for a one-to-one, please get ready to leave the Villa. #NothingLeftUnsaid #ItsGivingHarmony.”

Love Island: SR10: Ep46 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Ella chats to Whitney. ©ITV Plc

The pair get ready and head out of the Villa to talk through their issues.

Ella says: “I feel like yesterday when I came to talk to you I was a bit hurt. I just wanted to explain that to you and for us to resolve it. But I felt like there were more things coming out from your side.”

Whitney responds: “If I could sit here and tell you that you’re not selfish, I would.”

Ella says: “Let’s be real, this is all because of the challenge.”

Whitney says: “This is why I say we’re not friends because if you think I’m the kind of girl that is going to use a challenge to talk to you to direct, wrong girl. If I’ve got something to say, I will tell you – I don’t need a challenge to sugarcoat things like yourself.”

Whitney later adds: “If I didn’t think it was true, I would take it back but Ella you are the most selfish person I’ve ever met in my life, it’s true.”

Can the girls resolve their differences?

Elsewhere on tonight’s Love Island, Sammy and Jess are the latest couple to head to the hideaway.

Meanwhile, Abi admits doubts about Scott’s feelings for her.

Love Island: SR10: Ep47 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Abi speaks to Scott. ©ITV Plc

Sitting him down at the firepit for a chat, she says: “I do feel like there is a big lack of interest in this.”

She adds: “The things that you’re doing don’t show me that you’re interested.”

Love Island continues tonight (21 July) at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.