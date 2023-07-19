Love Island spoilers! Whitney & Lochan face fallout from double dumping

Tonight’s Love Island sees the fallout from yesterday’s shock double dumping.

Four Islanders were voted off in Wednesday’s episode after the public voted for their favourite couple.

With the fewest votes, Amber & Josh were immediately voted off while Whitney & Lochan, as the most popular couple, decided to save Mitch & Ella B, which saw Kady & Ouzy also dumped from the island.

Love Island: SR10: Ep45 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Whitney, Ella and Lochan. ©ITV Plc

This evening, Whitney & Lochan return to the villa and update everyone on what happened at the pool party and explain the reasoning for their decision.

Sammy says: “I’ll be real. You were put in a very difficult decision so I give it to you as that’s a hard thing to do – well done.”

Tyrique then adds: “I don’t envy you lot – that decision is hard but I feel it might be the wrong decision. That is just me being honest.”

He continues: “Mitch is still here and I’m happy that he’s here.”

Mitch interjects: “It doesn’t sound like it bro, can’t lie.”

The girls later have their own debrief at the fire pit as Whitey further explains the reason for her and Lochan’s decision.

Abi says: “Mitch just said yesterday that he has no connection with Ella B and they’re not going to work on the outside world.”

Whitney says: “Whoever went home, it would have been a surprise.”

Molly then says: “For me, you’ve done me a favour. I’ve been struggling seeing Kady around with the whole Zach thing.”

Ella B later pulls Abi for a chat as she has been left less than impressed with her comment at the fire pit. Can the pair resolve their differences?

Elsewhere tonight, Tyrique has something to tell Ella as relationship to the next level.

Love Island: SR10: Ep45 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Ella chats to Tyrique. ©ITV Plc

Speaking with Sammy and Zach, Tyrique says: “You know how I feel about Ella man. I feel like I’ve known for a while. I’m 100% there bro.”

Giving the boys instructions, Tyrique shares: “I need a little something from you. I need two bean bags at the front of the Villa and there are some chocolate strawberries in the fridge. When you come back in, you give me the nod and then I go out with Ella.”

The boys agree to help Tyrique with his plan and soon Tyrique heads outside the front of the Villa with Ella.

Sitting down on the bean bags, Tyrique says: “Obviously our journey together started on the first day. The last thing I expected was to find someone I really, really genuinely had a connection with. I’m so glad. It’s not been easy but nothing that is worth it comes easy.”

Tyrique prepares to declare his feelings for Ella but does she feel the same way?

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.