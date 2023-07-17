Love Island: SR10: Ep43 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The Snog, Marry, Pie challenge: Josh pies Jess as Whitney looks on. ©ITV Plc

Snog, Mary, Pie makes a return to the Love Island villa tonight fresh from the latest recoupling.

In this evening’s episode,Whitney receives a text which reads: “Islanders. It’s time to lay your feelings on the plate in today’s challenge Snog, Marry, Pie. #NoMoreMrNicePie #MarriageMaterial”

The boys are up first as they each choose a girl to snog, marry and pie.

Love Island: SR10: Ep43 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Whitney receives a text. ©ITV Plc

Up next, the girls get their opportunity to snog, marry and pie a boy of their choice.

One boy’s decision to snog a former flame leaves his partner doubting their connection – can the pair move past this bump in the road and get back on track?

Watch a first look below…

Ahead of the challenge, Mitch is forced to deal with his love triangle with both Abi and Ella B.

Following the recoupling it appears he is leaning more towards Abi.

Speaking to Abi at the fire pit, Mitch says: “My feelings haven’t gone. I was going to pick you.”

Abi says: “Actions have consequences.”

Mitch says: “Right now, no-one compares to you. As much as I’ve tried, all I’ve thought when I’m cuddling her at night when I’m laid thinking ‘this is forced’. I see a future outside with you, not her. Abi, we’ve got something good. I haven’t got the urge to kiss Ella.”

Later, Mitch is speaking to Ella B and says: “I owe it to myself and I owe it to you to be honest and say I haven’t got a clue what’s going on right now. As much as I like you, I do like Abi and I don’t want to start moving mad – I just want to be natural.”

The next day, Abi says to Ella B in the dressing room: “I will tell you babe, you do need to speak to Mitch today. You need to speak to him. It’s not great.”

Ella B later grabs Abi for a chat at the fire pit as the pair swap stories on what Mitch has said.

Love Island: SR10: Ep43 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Ella B and Mitchel chat. ©ITV Plc

Sitting with Mitch and Ouzy, Kady says: “What do you think they’re chatting about?”

Mitch replies: “Me” before Kady asks: “Who do you want to get in bed with tonight if you could pick?”

Mitch responds: “Ella.”

Can Mitch come to a decision on which girl he wants to move forward with? And what questions will Ella B and Abi have for Mitch following their chat?

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.