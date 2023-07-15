The Voice Kids: SR7: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Pixie Lott, Danny Jones, Ronan Keating and will.i.am. ©ITV Plc

Here’s a first look at the final episode of The Voice Kids UK 2023 as the winner is crowned this evening.

Over the past two weekends, the coaches have each chosen four contestants for their teams in the blind audition stages.

Original Voice Kids stars Pixie Lott, Will.i.am and Danny Jones all return with popstar Ronan Keating back for a second series.

Both solo singers and double acts, between 7 and 14, were welcomed to sing in a attempt to get the chairs spinning.

In the final tonight, the successful contestants from the blind auditions will first perform in their teams before their coach picks one act to make it through to the final stage.

The final four will then perform one last time before one is crowned The Voice Kids 2023 champion and enjoy a luxury holiday to Universal Orlando Resort in Florida.

Get a first look at the contestants and performances in the new series final below…

Team Danny: Oscar, Alexandra, Abigail and Will

On Team Danny, the final four will perform Flowers by Miley Cyrus.

The Voice Kids: SR7: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Team Danny: Will Edgar, Abigail Moore, Alexandra Perez Ramos, Oscar Hartland. ©ITV Plc

The Voice Kids: SR7: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Team Danny: Will Edgar, Abigail Moore, Alexandra Perez Ramos, Oscar Hartland perform. ©ITV Plc

Team Ronan: Niamh, Danny, Jarlaith and Yazmin

Team Ronan sing Oasis classic Don’t Look Back In Anger.

The Voice Kids: SR7: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Team Ronan: Danny Bretherton, Niamh Noade, Jarlaith Mervyn, Yazmin Asim perform. ©ITV Plc

Team Will: Theo, Tai, Andrea & Shanice and Elim

Team Will perform Special by Lizzo.

The Voice Kids: SR7: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Team Will: Elim Enock, Tai’jah Dixon, Shanice & Andrea Nyandoro, Theo Hills perform.

The Voice Kids: SR7: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Team Will: Elim Enock, Tai’jah Dixon, Shanice & Andrea Nyandoro, Theo Hills perform. ©ITV Plc

Team Pixie: Tiara-Leigh, Hayla, Martha and Elyssa

Lastly, Team Pixie will perform Climb Every Mountain from the Sound of Music.

The Voice Kids: SR7: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Team Pixie: Hayla – Essen Danns, Martha Kamugasa, Tiara Leigh, Elyssa Tait perform. ©ITV Plc

The Voice Kids: SR7: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Team Pixie: Hayla – Essen Danns, Martha Kamugasa, Tiara Leigh, Elyssa Tait perform. ©ITV Plc

After each performance, the coach will pick one act from their teams to make the final stage.

The Voice UK Kids 2023 final airs at 7PM tonight, Saturday 15 July, on ITV1 and ITVX.