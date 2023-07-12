Love Island spoilers as Kady makes an unexpected announcement

Love Island: SR10: Ep38 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Kady gives a speech to the Islanders. ©ITV Plc

Love Island 2023 continues tonight with Kady creating a rather awkward atmosphere for one couple.

Following yesterday’s latest recoupling, the first since Casa Amor and Movie Night, the Islanders gather in the garden and prepare to toast the evening ahead.

Kady raises her glass as she says: “Well, let’s cheers to an eventful day, a good day, great people, honest opinions and maybe not so honest opinions, let’s have a good night.”

As her fellow Islanders raise a toast, Kady adds: “Also, congrats to Zach and Molly to being officially closed off.”

Love Island: SR10: Ep37 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Molly. ©ITV Plc

This revelation seems to catch Zach off guard as he sarcastically says: “Wow, what a cheers…I aint even cheersing to that.”

Seemingly unaware of this news, Mitch adds: “What? You didn’t tell us about that!”

Molly shakes her head as she says: “Yeah, she just brought it up, thanks babe.”

As the evening gets off to a very awkward start, how will the rest of the night unfold for the Islanders?

Elsewhere, with Scott and Mitch both vying for Abi’s attention, Scott continues his attempt to win Abi over as they catch up and flirt on the day beds later that evening.

As Abi contemplates her connection with both boys and how to navigate the newly found triangle that she’s found herself in, Scott assures her: “If this is what you want to do, you aren’t doing anything wrong. Mitch is aware of the situation. You’ve got to do what you want to do…right now, you’re the only person I see a possibility with.”

It seems Mitch thinks otherwise as he catches up with Abi after she’s spoken to Scott to let her know how he’s feeling, Mitch says: “I wanted to talk to you all night tonight and we spoke for about ten minutes. Obviously I’m not going to interrupt a chat and by all means get to know Scott but I just feel like there is a level of respect to that and you didn’t give me any…”

Love Island: SR10: Ep37 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Abi and Mitchel chat. ©ITV Plc

Abi replies: “It was a good chat and I’m going to tell you, I’m not going to lie to you.”

Mitch quips back: “I know it was a good chat, you spent all night with him.”

With Scott and Abi continuing to explore their connection, where does Mitch stand and which boy is Abi most interested in?

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.