Nigel Harman has been rumoured for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The actor is best known for his roles as Dennis Rickman in the BBC soap opera EastEnders and, more recently, as Dr Max Cristie in Casualty.

As well as his TV work, his long list of theatre credits includes Guys and Dolls and Shrek the Musical.

Nigel Harman as Max in Casualty. Credit: BBC/Alistair Heap

A source spilled to The Mail on Sunday: “Nigel is the perfect middle-aged hunk. He is handsome but also charming.

“He’s the kind of guy that those watching at home will fall in love with and you always need one of those. He is among the first to confirm and he turns 50 this summer so it is a challenge of his own, too. The line-up is going to be a great mix.”

More rumoured names for Strictly Come Dancing’s latest line up currently include Wheelchair basketball player and TV host Ade Adepitan, The One Show host Angela Scanlon, 80s popstar Shakin Stevens and soap star Adam Thomas.

Also rumoured chef & TV presenter Gino D’Acampo, media personality Steph McGovern and actor Bobby Brazier.

However right now no names have been officially announced by the BBC.

It’s expected that the first confirmed celebrities will be unveiled from August.

Strictly’s new series airs in the autumn on BBC One, typically launching in September, presented by Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly. An exact start date for the series is to be revealed.

Over on spin-off It Takes Two, Janette Manrara will be back with new co-host Fleur East who will take over from Rylan who stepped down.

Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse will return on the panel this series with the all important paddles..