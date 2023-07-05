Six Islanders were dumped from Love Island 2023 in tonight’s dramatic Casa Amor recoupling.

After spending the weekend apart in separate villas, tonight saw the original couples reunited – but not before each made a big decision.

Host Maya Jama made an arrival in the main villa, gathering the boys and Casa Amor girls around the Firepit.

Love Island: SR10: Ep31 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Maya enters the villa. ©ITV Plc

She announced: “I‘m going to ask each of you one by one whether you want to stick with your current partner who’s been living in Casa Amor, or if you want to recouple with one of these beautiful girls stood in front of you.

“The girls in Casa Amor have also been given the choice whether they want to stick with you or recouple with one of the new boys.”

As the recoupling got underway, Maya added: “Remember Casa Amor is the ultimate relationship test and these last few days would have put your trust and loyalties to the test. Do you have faith in your partner? Or do you think she will have strayed?”

Love Island 2023 Casa Amor recoupling results!

Single Sammy Root was first up and chose to couple up with new girl Amber Wise.

Also single going into Casa Amor, Whitney Adebayo coupled up with new boy Lochan Nowacki.

Kady McDermott chose to couple up with Zachariah Noble however he chose to recouple up with returning Islander Molly Marsh leaving Kady single.

Montel McKenzie and Leah Taylor both chose to recouple with one another.

Scott van-der-Sluis chose to couple up with Catherine Agbaje however she chose to recouple with new boy Elom Ahlijah-Wilson leaving Scott single.

Love Island: SR10: Ep31 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Tyrique, Sammy, Zachariah, Mitchel, Montel and Scott sit at the first while Gabby, Amber, Think, Danielle, Abi and Molly stand with Maya. ©ITV Plc

Jess Harding chose to couple up with Mitchel Taylor however he chose to recouple with new girl Abi Moores leaving Jess single.

Tyrique Hyde chose to couple up with Ella Thomas however she chose to recouple with new boy Ouzy See leaving Tyrique single.

As a result of the recoupling, new Casa Amor islanders Benjamin Noel, Zachary Ashford, Kodie Murphy, Tink Reading, Danielle Mazhindu and Gabby Jeffery were left single and dumped from the villa.

Love Island continues nightly on ITV2 and ITVX at 9PM.