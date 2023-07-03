Tonight's Love Island spoilers as Casa Amor twist heats up

Love Island continues tonight as the main villa and Casa Amor go head to head in the return of ‘Raunchy Race’.

This week as seen the original girls move out to Casa Amor with six new boys while five new girls, and returning Islander Molly, have joined the main the villa with the original boys.

This evening, both groups receive a text: “Islanders, Buckle up, it’s about to get racy as the Villa and Casa Amor go head to head in today’s challenge, Raunchy Race. The villa that gets the most points will win a party tonight. #MayTheBestVillaWin”

Love Island: SR10: Ep29 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Ben, Catherine, Ouzy, Whitney, Elom, Leah, Lochan, Ella, Zachary, Kady, Kodie and Jess during the Raunchy Race challenge. ©ITV Plc

Both villas will go against the clock as they take on each round in a bid to compete for a party and all Islanders waste no time in breaking the ice as they get up close and personal with the new arrivals.

Who will be quickest off the mark and the front runners winning this evening’s party?

Later that night semi-professional footballer Tyrique uncovers Amber’s unexpected connection to his beloved game as she reveals her dad is former Chelsea player Dennis Wise.

Tyrique asks: “Your dad’s Dennis Wise? Is he actually? That’s sick…I can see the resemblance. He’s not bad looking though, he’s a good looking geezer! You’re pretty as well…”

With Tyrique the only boy to raise his hand when asked who is closed off, will Amber be able to tempt him back to the game?

Love Island: SR10: Ep29 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Tyrique and Amber chat. ©ITV Plc

Meanwhile, Abi and Mitchel bond over animals.

Abi shares: “I had horses… I used to live in Sandhurst, where the Royal Military Academy is. I used to keep my horse there and when I was younger, I didn’t know this was weird but Prince Harry and Prince William would be there… I literally had no clue that people didn’t know them too.”

Abi adds: “When Americans would be like ‘oh my God, do you know the Queen?’, I’d be like, ‘yeah’”.

Mitchel jokingly replies: “We’re both in completely different worlds, I just live in Sheffield…and you’re just like having a good time with the Queen. It’s insane…”

Meanwhile, the next morning Elom prepares breakfast for Catherine.

Love Island: SR10: Ep29 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Catherine and Elom chat. ©ITV Plc

Catherine says: “This goes a long way. It shows you actually think about me… you’ve definitely got my head scrambled.”

Elom is quick to offer his professional services to Catherine as he says: “Listen, just take your time. As I said just do you, focus on yourself as well. When you’re ready just call me over to give you your massage as well.”

As the two continue to get to know each other more in Casa Amor, will breakfast take a fruity turn?

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.