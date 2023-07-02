Casa Amor is back on Love Island tonight and returning Islander Molly is quick to make a move.

Fresh from Friday’s surprise reveal, tonight sees six new boys enter the brand new Casa Amor Villa to join the original girls.

Ella is quick to spot new arrival Ouzy as she says: “As soon as they said Ouzy, I knew that was going to be you.”

Love Island: SR10: Ep28 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Whitney and Catherine. ©ITV Plc

Ella later tells the girls the two have flirted before and when they initially met she had fancied him.

The boys are quick to crack on and are keen to get to know the girls, as well as working out who is closed off.

Zachary instantly has eyes for Jess as he wants to know if she’s open to exploring new connections.

Elom sets his sights on Catherine as he says: “I’m more of a person that works on connection…I’ll be pulling you for a chat more often. You’re a vibe.”

Lochan seems to like Whitney, exploring if the two are looking for the same things Whitney says: “I know what I want and I am not into settling…hence why I am single.”

As the night draws to a close, talk turns to sleeping arrangements, but who will be sharing a bed?

Love Island: SR10: Ep28 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Abi, Gabby, Amber and Tink. ©ITV Plc

And it seems to be an eventful night for some as two Islanders get cosy sharing an all night cuddle.

Meanwhile, at the main villa, the boys wake up to the arrival of five new girls – and returning Islander Molly.

Sammy is quick to comment: “That girl looks so much like Molly.”

The boys jump up to welcome the new Islanders but are left stunned to see Molly return. Mitch turns to Zach as he gasps: “Zach… what is going on…?”

The last person the boys expected to see was Molly, but it appears her return has had the biggest impact on former flame Zach as he admits her arrival has caught him off guard and at a complete loss for words.

“I think we need to talk, Zach,” she tells him before the pair head off for a private chat.

Love Island: SR10: Ep28 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Zachariah and Molly. ©ITV Plc

Molly says: “Zach, Zach, Zac… I’m really confused I’m not going to lie. When I left, we didn’t get a chance to speak much, did we. As soon as I left, all I’ve been saying is I’m waiting, I’m waiting for him and now I’m just so confused. I just wonder if you’ve still been thinking of me? Or am I not in your mind anymore?”

As for the other islanders in the main villa, Tyrique is the only boy to declare himself closed off as the new girls introduce themselves.

When asked about Ella, he says: “We had a date the other day and we closed things off… I miss the game a little bit here and there sometimes.”

Although admittedly closed off, can the Casa Amor girls tempt Tyrique to return to the game?

Sammy seems keen to set the tone as he tells both the girls and boys around the fire pit: “I think it’s defo going to put spanners in a couple of situations but at the end of the day it’s Casa. No one’s scared to tread on any toes? You’re here to get something?”

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.