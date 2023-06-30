Love Island spoilers! Drama erupts as Scott confronts group over 'game playing' claims

Love Island: SR10: Ep26 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Scott at the firepit. ©ITV Plc

There’s major drama in the Love Island 2023 villa tonight with Scott keen to get something off his chest.

This evening’s episode sees Scott gather the Islanders around the fire pit, determined to clear the air after overhearing his fellow Islanders question his relationship with Catherine.

Confronting the group, Scott says: “Everyone, can you all come round the fire pit…me and Catherine were sat in the den and I can hear everyone saying my name multiple times. If anyone’s got an issue with anything that’s going on, just air it out now in front of everyone.”

Love Island: SR10: Ep26 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Tyrique, Mitchel, Montel, Leah, Sammy, Zachariah, Kady, Jess, Ella, Whitney, Catherine and Scott gather at the firepit. ©ITV Plc

Kady replies: “I wasn’t there Scott, I’m honest unlike other people in here.”

Tyrique then speaks up: “I feel like it’s a feeling within the Villa for myself that people think you are semi playing a game…you’re definitely over exaggerating your feelings for Catherine.”

He adds: “If the majority of people feel one way, then maybe there’s an element of truth.”

Ella is quick to defend Catherine as she interjects: “She’s upset because she heard all of her friends talking about how the guy she’s with is playing a game.”

As accusations of dishonesty escalate, the discussion hits boiling point as the Islanders flee the fire pit in a bid to diffuse the drama.

Love Island: SR10: Ep26 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Catherine and Scott at the firepit. ©ITV Plc

The conversation spills over between the girls as Whitney walks off and says: “By the way you lot if you got something to say pull me up privately.”

Kady reacts as she says to Whitney: “Why don’t you pull me, I think you should pull me, I’m the new girl and last to know everything. You’re telling everyone you fancy Zach but I don’t know that.”

Meanwhile, Zach pulls Kady for a chat following the fall out from his date with Whitney.

Love Island: SR10: Ep26 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Whitney and Kady chat. ©ITV Plc

He says: “I’m not always very good with communication, this is a new thing for me as well… I think most of this s**t could have been resolved if we just spoke a bit better.”

Kady replies: “Do you understand that’s my frustration? I was trying to say to you just be open with me… It’s just communication, I like to be in the loop…I thought every day we were getting closer.”

The next day there’s a surprise in store as Ne-Yo arrives in the villa for a special performance.

Love Island: SR10: Ep26 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Ne-Yo performs in the villa. ©ITV Plc

“Islanders, it’s time to glam up and get closer because tonight the Villa will host a VIP performance from an International Superstar. #BecauseOfYou #TimeOfMyLife,” a text reads.

But Ne-Yo’s isn’t the only thing planned for the Islanders, what does the rest of the evening have in store?

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.