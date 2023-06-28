DIY SOS and Strictly Come Dancing team up for epic big build project

DIY SOS and Strictly Come Dancing will team up for an epic big build project this year.

Anton Du Beke, Katya Jones and Graziano Di Prima will swap their dancing shoes for hard hats and tool belts as they join Nick Knowles.

The DIY SOS Big Build team will head to Newcastle to take on the next big project, renovating a new building for inclusive performing arts school True Colours.

Its founder, Alisar-Jane was inspired to create the group after two life-changing events. She was diagnosed with ADHD and Autism as an adult and her love of dance helped her to get through her diagnosis, and her niece was then diagnosed with a life-limiting condition as a toddler

The BBC share: “The school has grown substantially over time and they’ve completely outgrown their existing space and are unfortunately having to turn away new members with a long waiting list. They’ve been given the keys to a run-down old boys club which has potential but currently, there’s no electricity, heating, natural light or disabled access and as a small charity they have limited funds in order to renovate it. Their derelict new but old building is in a dire state, desperately in need of work so that True Colours can help transform more young lives.

“So who better to help than Nick and his team of builders and volunteers, and to add that extra bit of glamour and sparkle a team of Strictly Come Dancing stars.”

Nick Knowles said: “We’re back, and what a way to kick off the Big Build with a brilliant group of Strictly stars that will inspire and delight the children, young adults and staff from True Colours.

“This Performing Arts School really needs a transformation, they do an excellent job in Wallsend and if we can help them grow so they can accept more students, then we’re going to go above and beyond.”

Anton Du Beke added: “What Alisar-Jane and her team is doing is very special. Myself, Katya and Graziano understand the power of dance and how it brings people together. This could really transform not just the building but the community too. We are thrilled to help out and bring some Strictly magic to the proceedings. And who knows, we may see a future Strictly star in our midst!”

DIY SOS The Big Build will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year. You can catch up on previous series on BBC iPlayer.