ITV show Starstruck 'shelved' after two series

Plans for a third series of Starstruck on ITV have reportedly been put on hold.

The singing competition, which first debuted in 2022, sees teams of music superfans transform into their idol for a very special performance.

Each week groups of three contestants get a star makeover before stepping on stage to sing one of their icon’s biggest hits.

Fresh from the second series finishing earlier this year, applications opened for a potential third outing.

However it’s now claimed that plans for new episodes have been put on hold.

“There were plans to film a new series this autumn and air it in 2024, but they have now been scrapped,” a source told the Daily Star on Sunday.

The tabloid says a new talent show is being lined up to air in its place.

“The top bosses want to try a different show and see how it goes,” the insider added. “Starstruck was popular, but it wasn’t as big as shows like Britain’s Got Talent and The Masked Singer, so it was always at risk of being sidelined for something else.”

However it’s been suggested that Starstruck could still return for a third series at some point in the future.

A spokesperson for ITV said: “Starstruck has been a successful new entertainment format for ITV1 and ITVX, consistently holding its slot in our schedules.

“We haven’t yet confirmed a third series but are in regular conversations with the show’s producers Remarkable.”

Olly Murs hosted the show with the most recent series featuring an A-list line up of judges made up of Queen frontman Adam Lambert, music star Shania Twain, soul sensation Beverley Knight and comedian Jason Manford.

In each episode, a trio of acts paid tribute to their favourite artist with a superstar makeover.

Winners of each heat went head to head in the grand final at the end of the series where a winner walked away with a £50,000 prize.