Love Island 2023 spoiler! Surprise recoupling sees bombshells first to pick

Love Island: SR10: Ep18 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: All Islanders at the recouping ©ITV Plc

Love Island continues tonight with a surprise recoupling for the remaining Islanders.

This evening’s episode begins with the Islanders around the firepit, playing a game of Never Have I Ever.

Secrets are revealed including which Islander has had a threesome, dated someone over 40 and had a cheeky way to get out of a date.

Love Island: SR10: Ep18 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: At the recouping, Catherine, Leah and Medhi ©ITV Plc

Zach is the first to turn up the heat asking: “Never Have I Ever been two-faced about someone in the Villa”.

Tyrique also ups the stakes and asks: “Never Have I Ever cheated on someone.”

When Zach drinks in response to Tyrique’s question, Jess and Ella are quick to respond.

Jess says: “Once a cheat, always a cheat, Zachariah. A leopard doesn’t change its spots, Zachariah.”

Ella remarks: “If someone can justify cheating, who is to say that they won’t cheat again?”

Mitchel is quick to defend Zach’s honest answer. Meanwhile, Zach is left wondering what Molly’s thinking.

Later that night Mehdi pulls Leah for a surprise chat as he reveals that he would like to get to know her more.

Leah reacts: “Really? I’m not going to lie, I didn’t expect that…I didn’t think it was on that level. I thought things were going well with you and Whitney… you’ve kissed?”

Love Island: SR10: Ep18 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Leah ©ITV Plc

Will this conversation affect the course of Whitney and Mehdi’s relationship? And will Leah reciprocate Mehdi’s interest?

Meanwhile, Molly and Zach head out of the villa on their first date as they attempt to rollerblade along the beautiful Mallorca coastline.

Molly opens up to Zach: “I am very, very happy. Everyday I’m just getting more and more closed. I don’t see anything changing right now except everything getting stronger.”

He replies: “You’ve completely took me by surprise.”

After their return to the villa, a new text arrives asking Islanders to gather back at the firepit.

Love Island: SR10: Ep18 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The boys line up at the firepit. ©ITV Plc

Whitney reads a text explaining that the girls will be choosing who they want to couple up with. But, as the newest arrivals, the two new bombshells Mal and Montel, get first choice.

Who has made an immediate impression on the new additions and will their choices step on the toes of their fellow Islanders ahead of the girls making their decisions?

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.